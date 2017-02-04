Mobile apps to keep you in touch with the B-town buzz

In this digital world, all of us try to stay connected with our favourite celebs through Twitter or Facebook. We also try to get signed badges or posters since everything is available to us through the Internet. But celebrities also try to stay connected with their fans using inventive means. Many have come up with their own, personalised apps. These days, having an app play in your name is a part of your personal brand portfolio. And Bollywood celebrities are increasingly tapping into this field. They also believe in convincing their fans that they are media-friendly and willing to embrace new technologies. Here, we bring you the top celebrity apps that are breaking the Internet and generating hundreds of thousands of downloads.

BEINGIN TOUCH

BeingIn Touch is an app launched by Salman Khan to give updates about the actor’s life. The app features posts about Salman, the actor, Salman, the artist and Salman, the humanitarian. BeingIn Touch gives access to Salman’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts, all at one place. The app will also feature unseen videos and photos of Salman Khan. The app will also tell users about his hobbies, art, pets, and about his likes and dislikes as well. The app also features actor’s films that users can pick up and play. The app is created by S.K. Ventures Online and is available on Google Play. The app is not available for iOS users.

VIR DAS OFFICIAL

The Vir Das Official app is designed to feature tour dates, videos, posts, stand-up comedy shows and updates about the actor. The app is created by the Weirdass Comedy in association with AIDAIO Software Solutions. The app is an all-inclusive platform for all fans. The app is available in 13 languages. Vir Das official app is compatible with iOS 8.0 and later and android 4.2 and later. The app is also available for free in Google Play and App store and iTunes.

SONAM KAPOOR

The Sonam Kapoor app features Sonam Kapoor and everything about her. The app features Sonam’s fashion, fitness, beauty secrets and behind-the-scenes footage of her movies. The actor’s app also give its users recommendations and tidbits about recipes and workout routines. The app has a lot of posters, photograph, magazine covers and more. The app also features live-streaming and chat with the Kapoor. There is also a common page for her fans to post pictures and comment. The app also comes with the feature ‘App-only competitions’ for its users. The app is developed by Disciple media and is available at Google Play & iTunes App Store.

A R RAHMAN OFFICIAL

A. R. Rahman’s official app helps his fans to connect with him and his music directly. The app features social feed from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram posts made directly by the musician along with photos and videos of Rahman’s concert and shows. The app also gives a sneak peek into Rahman’s life, his work and features press releases. The app also contains exclusive content which is only available on the app. Rahman’s app provides his fans with the ability to compete in interactive fan challenges to earn exclusive rewards from A R Rahman, including autographs, merchandise, meet-and-greets and much more. It also has in-app products which users can purchase at any moment. Rahman’s App is powered by Qyuki and TopFan. It is available on Google play and iOS App Store.

FLICKBAY

Flickbay app is Bollywood’s first official app for all the movie lovers launched by Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment. Flickbay is a movie database app that includes latest trailers, critic reviews, real-time news, live box office numbers and a stream of all music videos. The app also features details of movie showtimes in theatres and TV. Users can stream their favorite songs, make their own playlists and watchlists as well in the app itself. The Flickbay app is available on Google Play and iOS App Store.