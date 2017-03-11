Saavn launches Artist Original project to endorse, empower hip-hop artistes in India

One of the popular music streaming services, Saavn, has announced its expansion into original music with the worldwide release of “Azaad Hu Mai,” a genre-defining track from underground hip-hop artist, Naezy. Saavn’s new original music program empowers South Asian artists, songwriters and producers from around the world. With the launch of Artist Original, Saavn is now the first streaming company to conceptualise, produce and distribute new music with independent artists in India.

Besides this, last year Saavn also introduced its Artist-in-Residence program, a creative platform highlighting the best new musicians and bands following the first AIR artist Nucleya, the popular Indian indie electronic artist.

“In India, mainstream music is correlated with film music, so most independent artists are releasing their music independently, without any support from labels or resources. With Artist Original, we become a voice for India’s underground artists, supporting and accelerating their growth, while allowing them the freedom to express themselves in their own way — both visually and musically. These are sounds and perspectives that most of the world has never experienced through headphones, and we’re proud to be a catalyst for that,” said Paramdeep Singh, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Saavn.

About his association with Saavn, Naezy told Guardian 20 that the inspiration behind the track is about the freedom of speech, it’s about one’s own choices and he has written this track to make the statement that he’s free to decide if he wants to follow his heart and his passion. Sheikh made sure that his story sounds relatable to the audience or the common people on the streets.

“It’s giving a platform to all those artists who are deprived of resources despite of being talented. Saavn understands hip-hop music and they have a good bonding with the artist, so in India it’s going to become a huge thing in the coming days.”

With intoxicating rhythms, slang-coated rhymes and poignant, socially-relevant lyrics, Naezy is quickly becoming one of the most respected artists in the Indian hip-hop scene. His newest track, “Azaad Hu Mai,” is an ode to his remarkable — and often dark — journey from the slums of Mumbai to a rising star. The lyrics exhort freedom, which for Naezy is a path defined by hard work, perseverance and hope, culminating in the diffusion of his individual gifts into the essence of universality.

The Hip Hop singer Naezy stated that his experience of collaborating with Saavn is great as he became the first person to start off this new program of Saavn, Artist Original. The initiative that they have started is about getting different artists from the country and to promote their music internationally.

“It’s giving a platform to all those artists who are deprived of resources despite of being talented. Saavn understands Hip Hop music and they have a good bonding with the artist, so in India it’s going to become a huge thing in the coming days.” Naezy added.