Unnikrishnan C., who hails from a small town in Kerala—glimpses of which are present in his artworks—is hosting his first ever international solo show in Zug, Switzerland, thanks to the patronage of a couple of Swiss collectors, writes Bhumika Popli.
The Delhi studio of the late artist Amar Nath Sehgal has been converted into a museum, where the public can view most of Sehgal’s work, as well as browse through the large collection of his letters and personal memorabilia, writes Bhumika Popli.
In her solo show, the Delhi-based artist Ritu Kamath will be presenting 40 of her recent works. The artworks created by her include three-dimensional canvases, drawings and mixed-media works.
Several Indian and French photographers are part of a new photo exhibition in Delhi, which is themed on questions of identity in an era of constant and rapid social change. A wide range of styles and photography formats is on display here, writes Bhumika Popli.
Artist Vinod Sharma has been painting landscapes for more than three decades. These majestic paintings exemplify the artist’s talent for capturing the nuances of the natural world.
An ongoing photography exhibition at Mumbai’s Pundole’s gallery throws into sharp relief the evolution of the photographic form in 19th-century India. The prints and daguerreotypes on display here are of great historical value, writes Bhumika Popli.
British street artist Ben Eine speaks to Bulbul Sharma about his latest gigantic mural in East London, and about that time his artwork was gifted to the former US President Barack Obama.