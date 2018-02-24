Art

From a small town in Kerala, this artist has now landed a show in Switzerland

Art By BHUMIKA POPLI

Unnikrishnan C., who hails from a small town in Kerala—glimpses of which are present in his artworks—is hosting his first ever international solo show in Zug, Switzerland, thanks to the patronage of a couple of Swiss collectors, writes Bhumika Popli.

3 March, 2018

Memory chamber: A new museum in Delhi aims to preserve an artist’s vision

Art By BHUMIKA POPLI

The Delhi studio of the late artist Amar Nath Sehgal has been converted into a museum, where the public can view most of Sehgal’s work, as well as browse through the large collection of his letters and personal memorabilia, writes Bhumika Popli.

24 February, 2018

Paintings that use wings and hair as metaphors on canvas

Art By OUR CORRESPONDENT

In her solo show, the Delhi-based artist Ritu Kamath will be presenting 40 of her recent works. The artworks created by her include three-dimensional canvases, drawings and mixed-media works.

17 February, 2018

Change is the only constant: Images that symbolise contemporary experience

Art By BHUMIKA POPLI

Several Indian and French photographers are part of a new photo exhibition in Delhi, which is themed on questions of identity in an era of constant and rapid social change. A wide range of styles and photography formats is on display here, writes Bhumika Popli.

17 February, 2018

Paintings that capture minute nuances of the natural world

Art By OUR CORRESPONDENT

Artist Vinod Sharma has been painting landscapes for more than three decades. These majestic paintings exemplify the artist’s talent for capturing the nuances of the natural world.

10 February, 2018

The past of the photographic form and its encounter with Indian history

Art By BHUMIKA POPLI

An ongoing photography exhibition at Mumbai’s Pundole’s gallery throws into sharp relief the evolution of the photographic form in 19th-century India. The prints and daguerreotypes on display here are of great historical value, writes Bhumika Popli.

10 February, 2018

‘Street art adds a touch of colour to boring urban life’

Art By Bulbul Sharma

British street artist Ben Eine speaks to Bulbul Sharma about his latest gigantic mural in East London, and about that time his artwork was gifted to the former US President Barack Obama.

3 February, 2018
