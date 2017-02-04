IAF 2017: The event that made Delhi the global capital of contemporary art

The ninth edition of India Art Fair (IAF) is being hosted at the Delhi’s NSIC Grounds in Okhla, and is set to conclude on 5 February. The high-end art fair, which opened this Thursday, is an amalgamation of sorts. A range of regional artworks by modern and contemporary masters, as well as South Asian art have dominated the event itinerary.

“We have worked with galleries throughout the year to bring their best here,” says Neha Kirpal, founder-director, IAF. “There is a big focus on looking at the entire South Asian region. In this tightly curated show, we have brought in select galleries which have a relationship with India in one way or the other. At this event, regional art also stands out. Along with important museums, we also have private collectors from 27 counties, which is a big statement for South Asian art. We have really tried to bring the best of modern and contemporary art.”

Speaking about the new additions to the current chapter of the fair, Kirpal said, “For the first time we have devised a programme for children. Art schools from within the country will be coming here. It is delightful to know that what children have learnt from curated walks, they will experiment with it in their own work. Something like this really creates a meaningful memory.”

At the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art’s (KNMA) booth here, the installation titled Taj Mahal, by Sudarshan Shetty, seemed to register a great number of visitors. The artwork is made using more than 250 miniature metallic reproductions of the historical monument Taj Mahal. Made using aluminum and stainless steel,the reproductions are placed on top of one another within which there is a video sequence showing the central dome of the monument consumed by flames.

A variety of artworks from Indian galleries such as the DAG Modern, Art Alive, Latitude and KNMA were also showcased at the fair, with enough options available for photography enthusiasts.

Vernacular in flux, a section dedicated to regional Indian art was curated by Dr. Annapurana Garimella. “This segment has come together at IAF in a very systematic fashion. None of this work is for sale. This is not for profit because through this kind of art, IAF gets an identity of a very region-specific art fair. It is a kind of regional face. Different languages of visual art like Gond, Guruvayur mural painting and Mithila painting are included here,” said Garimella.

Sunil Sidgel’s work at the Nepal Art Council booth at the IAF was also highly admired by visitors. An internationally-recognised name in Nepal’s contemporary art scene, Sidgel is a multidisciplinary artist. His works critically explore global contemporary issues through an extraordinary juxtaposition of local motifs. “The Peace Owners II series brilliantly captures the global political tide where three world leaders are displayed. The painting is layered with symbols and elements of traditional Buddhist motifs. The fragility of human condition is depicted in his other works,” said Swosti Rajbhandari Kayastha, curator, Nepal Art Council.

A top ground for business opportunities, IAF is abuzz with buying and selling activities. A collector who didn’t wish to be named talked about the range of works at the IAF: “This is my third visit to the fair. If you acquire 3-4 works, that doesn’t make you a collector. A collector and a connoisseur would require a wide body of work of a specific genre. As a collector, this is a place I would like to come here to fill the gaps in my collection. I am very pleased here as this fair showcases a complete body of artworks of an artist, touching upon various genres which for me is fulfilling. This is a place where one can see contemporary and cutting-edge artworks from various galleries.”

Apart from the artworks, visitors can also gain an insight into the art world at the IAF. There is an entire programme dedicated to talks and panel discussions on the subject. Dialogues on art collection, the future of museums, global contemporaries, technology in art, the gallery in this era, vernacular and South Asian art are among the various themes touched upon at panel discussions here.

A section on art films was also organised here. This included biopics of various artists, and many perspectives on art by acclaimed artists. The segment Art on Film is an exploration of the intersection between filmmaking and the visual arts in India from the 1960s to the present day.