Feast of ideas and knowledge at the Delhi Literature Festival ’17

From self publishing to blogging in India, there is a growing trend for creative writing and newer medium for communicating expression on subjects of concern. We have been witnessing participation of authors, writers and enthusiasts at vibrant literature festivals in major cities of the world. And now, Delhi is no exception.

The national capital has been a centre for art, culture and heritage for historic years. The vibrancy of different cultures still echoes in Delhi with the presence of the historic monuments preserved across the city, captured beautifully in the works of some of the eminent authors, historians and writers who reside here.

Believing in the capacities that Delhi as a city can offer to the literary world, Team DLF (Delhi Literature Festival), a Delhi-based registered Welfare Society initiated the inaugural edition of the first literary fest in the national capital in 2013. Emboldened and encouraged by the enthusiastic response and seeing the movement grow from strength to strength, the team proposed to make it an annual event every year.

DLF 2017 marks the 5th edition of Delhi Literature Fest. It opened on 10 February in the popular venue in south Delhi’s Delhi Haat. The current edition will witness talks and discussions by eminent authors, poets and bureaucrats — including Ashok Vajpayee, Munawwar Rana, Dr. Alexander Evans, Navtej Sarna, Vikas Swaroop, Baldeo Bhai Sharma, Christopher Doyle, Ashok Chakradhar, Sanjaya Baru, Kumar Vishwas, William Dalrymple, Omair Ahmad, Saba Naqvi, Avirook Sen, Taslima Nasreen and many others from within India and abroad.

The first day of the fest ended on a note of remembrance of the “Missile Man of India” aka Late APJ Abdul Kalam. Dream Nation: Dear Kalam Sir, a book on Kalam by Jubie John was released on the opening day of the fest.

Team DLF is involved in promotion of society, art, culture and heritage. They have been successfully running programmes at a very grassroot level and have been been involved in socio-cultural activities including book launches , book discussions, film curatorial practices, programming film festivals, research and education campaigns.

DLF endeavours to celebrate the power of creative writing by mobilising the literary community for panel discussions, book launches, readings, debates and workshops. The festival also proposes to honour these creative thinkers and writers.

The festival concludes on 12 February