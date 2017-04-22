Sarangi Legacy to celebrate the classical forms of music & dance

The Sarangi Cultural Academy is organising Sarangi Legacy 2017 on 28 April. This musical concert dedicated in the loving memory of Padma Bhushan Late Ustad Sabri Khan Sahab (Sarangi Maestro). There will be solo classical performances by Nabeel Khan on sarangi, fusion recital and a kathak dance by artist Vidha Lal, a professional kathak dancer on the occasion of World Dance Day. The dance will be infused with musings of tabla, vocal and sarangi.

The evening will be filled with the magic of music when Nabeel Khan strikes notes on his sarangi and present a blissful raag on his instrument paying tribute to his grandfather Ustad Sabri Khan. Along with him will be exponent tabla player Gautam Vaddi who has a fully fledged experience and hold on to the raga, taal and laya when working on the tabla. He knows best how to balance the tonality and aesthetics to fruit out an extraordinary performance.

The young sarangi player and the grandson of Ustad Sabri Khan Sahab will be showcasing his talent for the first time along with many other young talented artists including Emil Sochacki (Disciple of Nasir Khan) who is from Poland, currently in India to perform in the upcoming Sarangi Concert. Other performing artists include Shubham Bhardwaj (guitar), Jawad Ahmad darbuga), Dakshraj Sharma (vocalist), Yogesh Gangani (tabla), Santosh Sinha (vocalist), Salman Khan (pakhawaj), Nasir Khan (sarangi).

The essence of music just tunes up perfectly when the sur, laya and taal amalgamate with sync and present a classic performance of master artists of that art. The sarangi holds much power to take you to the world of ragas and blend in the colour of its serendipity. The colours of spirit, wisdom and enthusiasms are to be presented and will be paying ode to the Sarangi Maestro Ustad Sabri Khan Sahab by their disciple and will recreate the magic by performing live on his tunes.

The evening will be tune in with the elegant performance of Vidha Lal for Saraswati Vandana paying ode to the deity, and then moving on to the performance “Taal Basant”, where the artist will be seen showcasing the indispensable attributes of kathak, with beautiful eye expressions, hand gestures, striking footwork, breathtaking spins and subtle expressions, bound in the time cycle of 9 beats. This will be followed by “Taal Teentaal”, where the artist will be showcasing the different shades of kathak in the time cycle of 16 beats in Drut Laya.

Vidha Lal also puts forward an expressional number with “Mohe Apne Hi Rang Le Rangeele…” beautifully written by Nizamuddin Auliya in Sufi style. To disperse the colours of this composition to the audience, the artist portrays her yearning to the almighty to veil her in his own colours.

Reprising the aura and sanctity of music through sarangi is profoundly done by few artists and here we have the best picks to spread the magic through love, music and mesmerizing Kathak dance performance too by the artists of Sarangi Cultutral Academy. Being 29th April, the World Dance Day, the artists are also honouring their performance to the same.

The show begins at 6.30 p.m. on 28 April at the Triveni Kala Sangam Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi