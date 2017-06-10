Kathak exploration of Dogri literature in an upcoming show

Sway to the classical beats of the much awaited Kathak dance drama by Sanchita Abrol. A disciple of Padma Shri Guru Shovana Narayan, this kathak maestro presents “Ghar, Prem Ki Gaagar” in collaboration with Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust.

Projecting and celebrating the cultural heritage of Jammu region “Ghar” promises a cultural retreat based on the classical Dogri poetry Ghar and sonnets from the book Pehli Banga by renowned poet, writer and Sahitya Academy Awardee, Late Group Captain Randhir Singh, popularly known as “Kunwar Viyogi” in literary circles.

Exploring the tale of love and its intrinsic nature, the drama is a beautiful take on love’s unique relationship with the heart and mind. The physical and emotional tangents of love have been interspersed and represent the divine law. The spiritual tangent is reflected in the embodiment of courage, beautifully powerful and whose depth forms desire that guides the human interaction in love and its many arenas.

Conceptualised and directed by Sanchita Abrol the performance will be held as a part of the show “Cultural Cocktail- Youth for Art” on 17 June at 5:45 PM at ShowShaa Theatre, Kingdom of Dreams.

Abrol says, “I believe in the eternal nature of love and with this beautiful piece we invite our spectators to experience the many faces of love. This dance drama is created around the concept that the heart always finds its home in love.”

Known for her creative streak and the will to explore new arenas, Sanchita with this drama has taken the first step towards amalgamating the classic Kathak presentation with a fusion of Dogri literature and English literature. Forever evolving and pushing the boundaries of art and culture, with this performance, Sanchita takes into consideration the thoughtful ideas, symbolism and emotions of the poet and recapitulates ‘Love’s Philosophy’ a poem by the major English romantic poet, Percy Bysshe Shelley, written in 1820.

“My inspiration for ‘Ghar’ arises from many aspects. Most importantly, my guru Padma Shri Shovana Narayan and her conceptualisation of Kathak in diverse literary contexts, has greatly influenced my own interaction with literature. When I read the poetry by renowned poet and Sahitya Academy Awardee, Late Group Captain Randhir Singh, I felt like presenting the sweetness of love blossoming in the valley and it’s different shades through my language of Kathak,” shares Abrol.

Abrol began Kathak dance at five years of age. She quickly gained prominence, winning dance contests at District and State level and receiving nominations to perform at prestigious events such as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation & Asia Sammelan. Abrol is a disciple of venerated Kathak Maestro, Padma shri Guru Shovana Narayan and is an active member of her Guru’s Asavari institute repertoire.

In early 2014 Abrol founded Rasadance, an organization in Australia building a bond with the centuries old tradition of story-telling through dance. She has performed on the international stage, most notably Ganges-Danube Cultural Festival of India in Hungary 2016, ICCR (Indian Council for Cultural Relations) Festival of India in Italy 2016 and ICCR (Indian Council for Cultural Relations) Festival of India in Morocco 2016 among others.

Along with her Guru, Abrol has also performed in various parts of India, including Ganga Mahotsava, Benaras (Varanasi), Geeta Jayanti Festival, Kurukshetra, Sawai Gandharva Festival.

“Ghar, Prem Ki Gaagar”, a Kathak exploration of Dogri literature by Sanchita Abrol is at ShowShaa Theatre, Kingdom of Dreams on 17 June at 5:45 pm