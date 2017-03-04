Honda launches 2017 City to recapture lost ground

Honda is one of those manufacturers who believe in constant upgradation. No wonder then that the City is one of the ‘most upgraded’ models in India. Every now and then the company refreshes it to keep the charm going and it has done so again. One of India’s most popular mid-sized sedans has been around for close to 20 years. It’s touched some high levels of popularity over that time. But the last few years haven’t been as cheering as some of the earliest years. The latest generation was a good car no doubt, but with it came a lot of good competition with cars like the Maruti Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna. Plus a lot of buyers in the segment made a shift towards the new breed of affordable compact SUVs. The Japanese car maker would now be hoping the 2017 facelift, would take the city once again to the top of the leader board.

Looks

The 2017 City is not a generation change and at best a mild facelift and. So changes are mostly what meet the eye. The new City then comes with a new face which includes a new bumper, a sleeker chrome grille and at the same time LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. The wheels are new as well and now get the Diamond cut variety. The tail lamps also sport LEDs now and there is an option of a trunk lid spoiler as well and that too gets a LED stop light. The top of the line variant continues to get the one touch sunroof, something that is not really seen in the segment.

Interiors

Inside the dash remains largely unchanged and comes with the same piano black finish. However what has changed is the infotainment device which is now a substantial bit of kit. This touch screen system in Honda’s terminology is called the Digipad. It supports, Bluetooth, USB and even has a slot for going HDMI. Apart from that this system also supports Android Auto and Apple Car play. Plus the system also features the first in segment Wi-Fi support for Internet and Mirror Link support for smart phone connectivity. Some other noteworthy additions include a tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, a push start-stop ignition system button and fully auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror. Other features included in the new City are auto folding outside rear view mirrors and rear AC vents along with twin charging points. The seats continue to be draped in leather and look and feel extremely comfortable. There is ample space at the back as well and same is true for the boot as well.

With increased competition Honda required it’s most popular car to deliver more than ever before and this facelift will surely help in the company doing just that.

Engine

Mechanically there is no change to the City and as a result it continues to be available with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel. Power and torque figures remain unchanged. The popular Diesel mill delivers 100 PS of maximum power while the Petrol is more powerful at 119 PS. While the petrol can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 7-speed auto with paddle shifts, the diesel is only offered with the 6-speed manual. An impressive figure is the mileage which stands at 25.6kmpl for the Diesel and 17.4kmpl for the Petrol manual. The surprise is the CVT which offers a better mileage of 18kmpl. Honda claims to have worked on a number of new sound and vibration absorption technologies which have helped reduce the NVH levels on the car.

Safety

Honda has equipped the new City with a lot of safety measures and the good thing is that they are offered as standard equipment across all variants. These include Dual SRS front airbags, Standard ABS with EBD, pedestrian injury mitigation technology and ISOFIX compatible rear seats. In fact a new flagship grade called ZX features best-in-class 6 airbags along with automatic headlights, headlamp auto-off timer and automatic rain-sensing wipers.

Verdict

With increased competition Honda required it’s most popular car to deliver more than ever before and this facelift will surely help in the company doing just that. The City now comes with a 3 years / Unlimited Kilometers warranty with an option to extend it further which also will give the buyer a lot of confidence. Prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base Petrol variant while the top Diesel variant feels somewhat overpriced at Rs. 13.56 lakhs. The CVT though is available in 3 trims which may help boost sales. Overall the 2017 City is a good attempt in regaining some lost ground Honda once owned with ease.