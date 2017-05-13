These are the five best cars on Indian roads this year

The festive season is still a few months away but the Indian Auto sector is already gearing up for it. Traditionally it’s a time when people buy new cars and bikes. So it’s natural that the automakers want to cash on the demand and provide the right product, the customer is looking for. This year as well, a very impressive and long list of cars is lined up and it includes everything-from a compact sedan to a premium SUV. Out of the long list here’s our pick of top five cars you can expect to see running on Indian roads later this year.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

One of the biggest launches this year is the new generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The car will be launched next week and the country’s largest car maker has already revealed it to the media. The first big change of course is that the new Swift has been dropped from the previous generation and now the car will be called just Dzire. From the looks, the proportions look much better than the earlier car. The car looks a lot like the new Swift that will also come later this year. The car is big on features which includes a touch screen infotainment system. There will be both petrol and diesel engine options and both will come with manual as well as AMT gearbox options. The segment has already seen a lot of action this year with the arrival of the Tata Tigor and the Hyundai Xcent facelift. The new Dzire will just make things even more exciting.

Hyundai Verna

The Verna has been amongst the most popular mid-sized sedans in the country for a very long time. But with the arrival of cars like the Maruti Ciaz and the updated Honda City, the Verna started looking a bit dated both in terms of looks as well as features. The new Verna aims to bridge that gap and in fact go one up on its rivals. The fluidic 2.0 design theme seen on the new Elantra and the Tucson will be seen on the new Verna as well. The car will get a touch screen infotainment system that is compatible with Apple car play and Android auto. It will also sport a sunroof something already seen on the Honda City. Just like earlier the new Verna also will come in both petrol and Diesel variants and both the former and the latter will have manual and automatic gearbox options.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon has been one of the most awaited cars in India ever since Tata motors first showed it at the Auto Expo in early 2016. The compact SUV segment is probably the most talked about segment in India and the Nexon will add to a very popular list when it will be launched around the festive season. Tata’s strong emphasis on design is very evident here as well and the looks of the Nexon have already made the car very popular even before the launch. Just like some other Tata cars launched earlier this year including the Tigor and the Hexa even the Nexon is expected to be feature rich inside. The Nexon also will have variants in Petrol and Diesel and apart from a manual gearbox Tata motors also might decide to put an AMT gearbox in the car. The Nexon will take on the likes of Ford Ecosport and the Maruti Vitara Brezza in the market.

Volkswagen Tiguan

After lying low for a few years German giant Volkswagen has woken up to the Indian market by launching newer cars. It began with the compact sedan Ameo which was followed by the extremely fast and powerful GTi. There’s been strong talk of company’s premium SUV, Tiguan launching in India since it was shown at the Auto Expo in 2016. The production for the car has already started at the Volkswagen’s facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Based on the famed VW MQB platform the body proportions of the SUV look sporty and the stylish design stands out. VW says the second generation Tiguan is the best-selling SUV in its class in Europe. It will be available with a 2.0L TDI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox offering a blend of performance, efficiency and luxury. After Tiguan, its cousin from the VW family the Skoda Kodiaq will also launch in India around the festive season.

Jeep Compass

Iconic American SUV maker Jeep will launch its third car in India and the Compass later this year. Jeep’s first made in India product was revealed to the media in April at the Fiat’s plant in Pune where the SUV will be made. Jeep has already announced two power train options for the Compass — the 1.4 liter 160+ HP, 250 Nm Multi-air petrol engines and the 2.0 liter 170+ HP, 350 Nm Diesel motor. The SUV will also come with options of the 6-speed manual transmission and the 7-speed Dual Dry Clutch Technology. There will be 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive options on offer. The Jeep Compass will come with the Jeep brand’s famous four-wheel drive capability called as Jeep Active Drive, which is equipped with Selec Terrain Traction Management System. The Compass is expected to be launched in August this year and could be priced starting at under Rs 20 lakh.

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars