Books

WHAT'S NEWS

Ashwin Sanghi: The business of writing

Books By Latha Srinivasan

Author Ashwin Sanghi, who has numerous bestsellers to his name, speaks to Latha Srinivasan about writing mythological thrillers, reading contemporary fiction, and telling stories that have an instant connect with the masses.

3 March, 2018

Traumas and challenges of being a single woman in India

Books By Bulbul Sharma

Sreemoyee Piu Kundu’s book, Status Single, explores what it means to be a single woman in India, where marriage is considered to be the ultimate aim of womanhood, writes Bulbul Sharma.

24 February, 2018

Oommen’s book questions Indian sociologists’ professionalism

Books By M.R. Dua

The author admits existence of partiality in evaluation of student assignments and says ‘leftists’ are favoured.

20 February, 2018

Book Review: ‘Heartfulness’ is about seeking the essence beyond form and reality behind ritual

Books By NAVTAN KUMAR

As we manoeuvre through the many demands of relationships, career, property and health, we often sense a void, a feeling of alienation from our true selves. Is it possible for one planet to orbit so many suns?

10 February, 2018

‘Stockholm is a good city for a crime novel to take place in’

Books By BHUMIKA POPLI

Swedish author Carin Gerhardsen specialises in writing socially-engaged crime novels that are known for their narrative depth. She speaks to Bhumika Popli about what drew her to this genre.

10 February, 2018

‘If you want to tell the truth, you must start writing fiction’

Books By BHUMIKA POPLI

Finnish author and journalist Minna Lindgren speaks to Bhumika Popli about the tradition of crime writing in northern Europe, her own trilogy of crime novels, and her first ever India visit.

27 January, 2018

When artists reimagined the covers of famous books

Books By John Hamilton

John Hamilton writes about what happened when book covers of literary classics, like Lolita, A Clockwork Orange and A Room with a View, were given a modern makeover by young designers.

20 January, 2018
Subscribe to RSS - Books