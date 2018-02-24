Author Ashwin Sanghi, who has numerous bestsellers to his name, speaks to Latha Srinivasan about writing mythological thrillers, reading contemporary fiction, and telling stories that have an instant connect with the masses.
Sreemoyee Piu Kundu’s book, Status Single, explores what it means to be a single woman in India, where marriage is considered to be the ultimate aim of womanhood, writes Bulbul Sharma.
The author admits existence of partiality in evaluation of student assignments and says ‘leftists’ are favoured.
As we manoeuvre through the many demands of relationships, career, property and health, we often sense a void, a feeling of alienation from our true selves. Is it possible for one planet to orbit so many suns?
Swedish author Carin Gerhardsen specialises in writing socially-engaged crime novels that are known for their narrative depth. She speaks to Bhumika Popli about what drew her to this genre.
Finnish author and journalist Minna Lindgren speaks to Bhumika Popli about the tradition of crime writing in northern Europe, her own trilogy of crime novels, and her first ever India visit.
John Hamilton writes about what happened when book covers of literary classics, like Lolita, A Clockwork Orange and A Room with a View, were given a modern makeover by young designers.