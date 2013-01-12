It’s a no-brainer from O’Brien

The emergence of the World Wide Web has made printed encyclopaedias almost obsolete. After all, why buy expensive, heavy bound volumes when you can find the latest updated information online? The same can be argued for quiz books, especially for the one in question here. O'Brien, in the author's note, states that this is a "fun, fact-filled book for the youth". One wonders which age segment of the youth he was referring to, as most of the facts stated in this volume will be known to fourth standard kids. The book, divided into segments like history, computer, environment, geography, India, language and literature, music etc. doesn't contain any fantastical or out of the ordinary, quirky facts, which might have still have salvaged it. Instead, it is full of routine information that any cursory google search will throw up. The only selling point of this book seems to be its author - Derek O'Brien. His image that dominates the book's cover might persuade ardent fans to pick this up. All else can give this a miss.