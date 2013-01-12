The very best of Bill Gates

A collection of quotes culled from years and years of old interviews, that too from one of the most widely-quoted men in modern times. Safe to say that it can't be anything but boring and uninspired, right? But Lisa Rogak picks and structures Gates' homilies so beautifully that the man's life is condensed into a series of picture postcards, bite-sized chunks ideal for flipping through on an idle day or while travelling. For instance, here's a somewhat banal but ultimately priceless Gates one-liner on balancing quality and cost of production, "If you take quality as a given, you are always going to have some uncertainty in the date." Or a scarily prescient Gates, circa 2006, saying "I don't have an iPod. A phone is a nice portable device to have your music on. Maybe some other people will think so too in the future." Irrespective of what you think about Gates, you'll enjoy this slim volume which reminds us how a Harvard dropout crafted one of the most memorable success stories of all time.