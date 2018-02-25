Business

Bill to set up coal monitor will be reintroduced

Business By NAVTAN KUMAR

Breaking the 41-year-old monopoly of state-owned CIL, this Bill allowing mining by the private sector is expected to make the country self-sufficient in energy.

4 March, 2018

Banks rejected over 88% loans applied under PM’s employment scheme

Business By Kundan Jha

From April 2017 to 10 February 2018, as many as 4,03,988 youths applied for loans under the PMEGP.

25 February, 2018

Bank officers talk of systemic failure

Business By ABHINANDAN MISHRA

The resentment among bankers was high as they were being diverted from their core focus.

25 February, 2018

India emerging as destination wedding hotspot for foreign tourists

Business By DIBYENDU MONDAL

The wedding tourism industry, which was pegged at a little above Rs 23,000 crore just last year, is expected to grow to over Rs 29,000 crore by this year itself.

17 February, 2018

London keenly watching PM Modi’s remedy for NPAs

Business By ANTONIA FILMER

Financial circles in London have noted that Team Modi has come up with yet another innovative idea designed to fill the NPA chasm facing India’s banks.

17 February, 2018

US Federal Reserve: It’s asset bubbles everywhere

Business By Mitchell Feierstein

‘US debt markets are a complete joke. Investors are going to wake up to the sad fact that high-yield bonds are not high-yield—they’re junk’.

10 February, 2018

E-governance plans will push Digital India mission

Business By DIBYENDU MONDAL

The Centre will implement the new projects as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for good, transparent and effective governance.

10 February, 2018
