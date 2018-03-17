Sixth Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave held

White Page International released the annual list of “Asia’s 100 Most Admired Brands and Leaders” in its sixth edition of Asian Brand & Leadership Conclave held in Singapore. The event organised by White Page International in association with UK Asian Business Council at The Ritz Carlton Singapore witnessed the presence of eminent personalities from Singapore, India, UAE and other Asian countries. At this annual conclave, 100 Asian brands across different categories, 50 business leaders and 50 of the best Asian CFOs were honoured for their contribution to the industry. The coffee table publication and listing was released by Patrick Tay, Member Parliament Singapore & Board Member of Singapore Economic Development Board, along with Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO FCB India, Taha Coburn, chairman of UK Asian Business Council and Kiren Tanna, co-founder and Global MD of Zen Rooms. “The 6th edition that you are about to see, speaks volumes of the brands that have a legacy and continue to strive to excellence in the economy,” said Dr Malcolm McDonald, Non-Executive Chairman, White Page International.