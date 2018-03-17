Boeing inks new contract with TAL for Dreamliners

Boeing and TAL Manufacturing Solutions (TAL), on Wednesday signed a new contract to manufacture Advanced Composite Floor Beam (ACFB) for Boeing’s 787-9 and 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes at TAL’s dedicated manufacturing facility in Nagpur.

“This new contract for Advanced Composite Floor Beams for the 787-9 and 787-10 is a reaffirmation of our belief and commitment in India,” said Pratyush Kumar, president, Boeing India. Boeing awarded the first contract to TAL for the floor beams in October 2011, and TAL recently delivered the 13,000th floor beam successfully to 787 fuselage suppliers.

Lokesh Srivastava, COO, TAL Manufacturing Solutions, said, “The new contract reinforces the value potential of our partnership and is a testament to this recognition of not just TAL, but the expertise being developed across India in aerospace manufacturing.”