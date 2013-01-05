India to get matrimonial TV channel

You will soon be able to broadcast your dream wedding on television. Shagun, India's first 24-hour wedding channel will feature everything to do with weddings. The channel that goes live next month will provide wedding related solutions such as wedding planning guides and advertising wedding alliances.

Anuranjan Jha, the man behind the concept, said, "An Indian wedding has always been a lavish affair. If the internet can provide all wedding related information, why not television? Our channel will revolve around weddings, providing a platform to prospective brides and grooms to search for their partners, help them plan for the event, including honeymoon and help them lead a successful married life."

Though a final launch date is yet to decided, it could be done sometime in January after Makar Sankranti (14 January) with the tagline, "We Love Marriage, We Love India; We Save Marriage, We Save India."

"Wedding is a big industry. Our channel will talk about everything related to weddings," Jha said.Image 2nd

The channel will be launched initially on DTH platforms and also on the cable platform in 15 cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Jaipur. Later on cities like Lucknow, Patna etc. will also be added. The channel is being launched by Vertent Media Soft and Park Media.

There will be a show Toh Baat Pakki which will feature matchmaking and events till the engagement ceremony. There will also be shows about shopping, interior decoration, clothes, jewellery etc. Another show Saas Ko Saas Rahne Do will talk about the relationship between a mother-in law and daughter-in law.

"In the first phase, our role will be just of information provider," said Jha. "Later on we will provide solutions as well," he added.