Second round of bidding for RCS will start in two months

A seminar on the Union government’s proposal for the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), which is likely to take off sometime this year, was organised by the International Foundation for Aviation, Aerospace and Development’s (IFFAAD) India Chapter.

The seminar, organised earlier this week in the national capital, was attended by eminent people from the aviation industry including Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, G.K. Chaukiyal, Executive Director (RCS) Airport Authority of India, Koustav Dhar, CEO, Zoom Air, Kapil Kaul, member CAPA India, among many others.

The members in the seminar deliberated on the “Regional Connectivity Scheme” and the vision of the government to connect remote and unserved areas with air connectivity and make air travel cheap and affordable for all Indians. It also discussed the shortcomings of the scheme and how the government can include certain aspects into the scheme to make it more viable and successful.

Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said, “The RCS is a well-drafted scheme and I say this because of the simplified rules which will help all stakeholders to understand and implement them with effective measures. The scheme will be implemented with the readiness of three important stakeholders — airlines, airports and the states. Once the scheme takes off, it will have a spin-off effect for everyone as it will change the face of air connectivity in the country.”

She further added that the second round of bidding for the RCS will start in the next two months, which will focus on connecting the more difficult and remote terrain with air connectivity. “We also urge the industry to keep on giving us fillers so that we can improve whereever necessary,” she said.

Koustav Dhar, CEO of Zoom Air that currently operates between Kolkata and Durgapur, highlighted some of the challenges that the aviation industry is facing and how such challenges could be ironed out by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“I have already stated what RCS wants to do. Currently operating between Kolkata and Durgapur, we have faced several challenges on the route. The Ministry should focus on improving the efficiency of clearances and I suggest a single window clearance in the RCS scheme to bring more players on board,” Dhar said.

He also suggested bringing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on board. “At several places, I have seen the DGCA not being on board or the DGCA not being aware of certain aspects. Until the time we have the DGCA on board, I think RCS cannot be a reality,” Dhar added.

Arati Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Odisha, and J.K. Mohanty, chairman, Odisha Hotel and Restaurant Association, also apprised the Ministry about the poor air connectivity in the state and also the potential of tourism that Odisha holds if well connected by air.

Kapil Kaul, member of CAPA India, said that the security at the RCS airports will be of uttermost importance and the government should emphasis on that.