33 Indian firms win Superbrands awards

As many as 33 Indian companies have won this year’s Superbrands awards. These include Yes Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Vodafone and Adani Ports. The winners have been picked after screening of over 1,100 brands.

Superbrands India is the Indian partner of London-based Superbrands Worldwide, which is internationally recognised as the “Oscar’s of branding” in over 90 countries across the world. The winning brands will have the privilege of using the Superbrands award seal as a mark of distinction in all their communications for the next 18 months.

Other prominent winners include the American Express, Eureka Forbes, Indian Oil, Ultra Tech, the Bird group, Orient Electric, IFFCO, HDFC life and Blue Dart.

Speaking to this newspaper, Anmol Dar, MD of Superbrands India, said: “Out of 1,100 brands, 650 fell in the first stage of the study. The remaining 450 brands were sent to members of the Superbrands Council comprising Arnab Goswami (senior journalist formerly with Times Now), Getamber Anand (president, Credai), Harish Badami (MD, ACC Cements), Pawan Agarwal (director, Dainik Bhaskar), Rajiv Agarwal (CEO, Essar Shipping & Ports), Raman Roy (CMD, Quattro Global Services), Suresh Goklaney (Vice Chairman, Eureka Forbes) and Vipin Sondhi (MD, JCB India). The council finally shortlisted 33 brands.”

“This year we saw the participation of several new brands like Bird Group, HR Johnson, IFFCO, IMRB, M P Tourism, S. Chand, SAP, Tata Wiron, TCI Express and Yes Bank. Twenty-one brands have retained their position as Business Superbrands,” he added.

Superbrands is an internationally recognised organisation headquartered in London. The organisation has operations in 92 countries across the world. In India, Superbrands has been operating since 2002.