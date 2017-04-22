Experts seek financial inclusion for faster economic growth

There is a need for financial inclusion for the faster economic growth of the country, experts said at a conference organised here recently by the Jaipuria School of Business. The conference was aimed at promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project of “Banking the Unbanked: Financial Inclusion in Digital India”. Union Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar inaugurated the event through a video message.

“The pace of policy push for the rapid development of the country, especially in rural India, has accelerated under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister. The revolutionary policy of ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ launched by the government has opened the doors for financial inclusion,” an expert said at the conference.

Chairman of the institute, Shishir Jaipuria, emphasised on the importance of financial inclusion for fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister for a new wholly developed India by 2022. Eight selected papers were presented at the conference out of which two best presenters were awarded during the valedictory session.