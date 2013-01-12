Indian Law Institute, Harvard sign MoU

A memorandom of understading (MoU) was signed between the Indian Law Institute (ILI) and the Harvard School of Public Health (HSPH) on 9 January 2013.

The MOU is aimed to facilitate the collaboration on research, policy development, teaching and professional development on International Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law. It may, in future, lead to the formation of a Centre of Excellence on International Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, which will be based in the ILI, Delhi.

The MoU was signed by Professor S. Sivakumar, director incharge, ILI and Professor Claude Bruderlein of the Harvard University.