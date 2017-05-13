US tech giant Oracle will expand its cloud services in India in the next few months with plans for a Data Centre in the country.

“Over the coming months, Oracle will be reviewing proposals from government and business partners to provide customers with the capability to build and move workloads to an India-based cloud. The services will offer uncompromised security and performance at a significant price advantage over both existing on-premises infrastructure and competitive cloud offerings,” said a company statement

The statement came during the three-day visit of Oracle Corporation CEO, Safra A. Catz to India. During her visit, the company signed a pact with the Jharkhand government to drive digital transformation in the state.

After signing the pact, Catz said technologies from Oracle are bound to drive digitisation in India, its second largest base after the United States. She said her company has not set any limits for technological investments. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was present on the occasion.

“The investment is unbounded. We have not bound the investments in any way. We have not put a cap on it,” said Catz. She also said that Oracle would support start-ups in the state.

She said a similar agreement was signed with the Maharashtra government last year and there are similar plans with other state governments.

As per the MoU, Oracle will offer its support to the state through its vast portfolio of technology solutions, including “Oracle Cloud” which is already powering a large number of governments all over the world.

Oracle and the Jharkhand government will jointly explore and identify areas in which Oracle’s latest cloud-based technology can be used to deliver improved citizen services and address the state’s citizen and business requirements.

During discussion with Catz, Chief Minister Raghubar Das emphasised on his commitment towards usage of IT for delivering a transparent and responsible governance in the state. “We are ramping up IT infrastructure in the state and we have initiated programmes in this direction. We have recently started state Data Centre which is very effective,” he said.

Das said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital India drive, the state government is undertaking continued efforts to bridge the gap between the government and its citizens through increased usage of IT. “We are trying to make all the government departments paperless by the end of this year,” he said.

