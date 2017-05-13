Appointments in UK think tank

Lord Saatchi, chairman of the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS), one of UK’s leading and influential think tanks, has announced two major appointments to the CPS board. The CPS is respected for developing and promoting policies to limit the role of the state, to encourage enterprise and to enable the institutions of society to flourish. In the tradition of its founders, Sir Keith Joseph and Margaret Thatcher, the CPS’ role in developing the policies of privatisation, low-tax government and support for the family, is recognised across the world.

Douglas Flint, CBE, is Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings plc, formerly in public practice with KPMG. He chairs the CityUK/CBBC China Market Advisory Group and is a member of the International Business Leaders’ Advisory Councils of the Mayors of Beijing and Shanghai. He is also a Trustee of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity Board and chairs the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Just Finance Foundation. He was an independent external member of the Financial Services Trade and Investment Board in the UK until July 2015 and has been, by invitation from the Prime Minister, a British Business Ambassador since January 2014. From 2012 to 2016, Flint was chairman of the Institute of International Finance and served as a non-executive director of BP plc from 1 January 2005 until 14 April 2011. Lord Hill of Oareford is the former European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union until he resigned following the UK referendum in 2016. Jonathan Hill has stated that, post-Brexit, UK should “get on with it”, forging a constructive relationship with the EU after Britain has left. He has held a number of roles in politics, including special adviser to Kenneth Clarke and Political Secretary to the Prime Minister, John Major.