Jharkhand kickstarts 21 projects worth RS 700 crore

The ball has been set rolling for 21 projects worth Rs 700 crore within three months of global investors’ summit in Jharkhand.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Ranchi this week to lay the foundation of 21 projects which were initiated during the summit called “Momentum Jharkhand”, held in February, for promoting the presence of the state on the world map as a leading investment destination. A total of 210 MoUs worth Rs 310,000 crore were signed during the summit.

The 21 projects, the foundation for which was laid this week, will have an estimated direct investment inflow of more than Rs 700 crore and the potential of generating 21,000-plus direct jobs.

In turn, the multiplier effect would be generating indirect employment in excess of 50,000 and ensuring a manifold increase in the income for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) in the state.

Some leading corporates promoting these projects are Orient Craft, Shahi Exports, Kaveri Agri Warehousing, Dev Aahar Food Industries, Shaw Pharma, Matrix Clothing, Pragati Beverages and Thriveni Apparels.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said: “The groundbreaking ceremony marks the successful culmination of our efforts in attracting national and international investors and then driving speedy due diligence and approvals within the shortest possible time-frame. The speed with which clearances to 21 projects were granted is testimony to the Jharkhand government’s resolve in making our state the most-preferred investment destination in the country.”

The global investors’ summit, held in February this year, culminated with the signing of 210 MoUs worth Rs 310,000 crore. An unprecedented 11,000-plus Indian and 600 foreign delegates registered for the event, which achieved its objective by attracting investors from across India and the world, including nations such as Russia, Korea, Belarus, China and others. Additionally, three other projects were inaugurated by the Chief Minister during the groundbreaking.

In order to keep up the momentum generated through the exercise, the state government has announced holding of Jharkhand NRI Summit from 28 November to 30 November 2018 and another Global Investors Summit on 19 and 20 February 2019.