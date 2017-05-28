Microsoft India ties up with EasemyGST

As the country gets ready to the new GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime from 1 July, Microsoft India has tied up with India’s “EasemyGST” software, which will help traders in the small scale industries to become GST compliant.

There are about 1.27 crore traders who are going to come under the net of indirect tax, out of which about 80% come from the medium and small scale enterprises (MSME). The new software will cater to the requirements of this wide segment of the taxpayers.

“A trader using this software will need a computer with Internet connection. All the entries will be made on the Microsoft Excel, as is done by most of the traders. The software will take the date from the traders and provide it to the government. A trader, this way, can just focus on his business and will not have to bother about filing returns, and thus become GST compliant,” Ashish Mittal, co-founder of EasemyGST told The Sunday Guardian.

Mittal said: “Our alliance with Microsoft will enable customers to comply with the GST in a secure and comprehensive manner. The customers will now have a simple and affordable platform which will ease their GST requirements, thus saving them from the expense of separate compliance products.”

EasemyGST is a cloud-based comprehensive GST compliance platform that integrates with ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), accounting systems and spreadsheets on enterprise end, and GSTN (GST Network) on the other end, to upload invoices, reconcile and file returns. EasemyGST will integrate its solution with Microsoft’s key business products including Office 365, Dynamics Navision and Axapta. EasemyGST is also powered by Microsoft Azure running from India data centres to ensure data sovereignty. Through this integration, businesses will be able to do transition quickly and seamlessly.

EasemyGST’s integration to Microsoft products means that businesses need not be worried about complex GST software and continue using Microsoft Office 365 as the front-end for invoice upload and reconciliation of their transactions for GST. The software’s integration will be ready before the GST rollout.

EasymyGST was launched recently by Ginesys, the leading ERP solution provider company for retail businesses.