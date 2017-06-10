Tata Advanced delivers first CH-47 Chinhook

Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) today announced the delivery of the first crown and tailcone assembly for the Indian configuration of the CH-47F Chinook helicopter. Manufactured by TASL in Hyderabad, the parts will be delivered to Boeing for final assembly of the 15 helicopters on delivery to the Indian Air Force.

“This delivery is another significant step in our journey to increase defense capability and manufacturing capacity out of India with our strategic partners,” said Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India. “Tata Advanced Systems has demonstrated its ability to deliver high-quality components to the CH-47 Chinook program on schedule, which in turn helps Boeing meet commitments to our customers. We are clearly invested in leveraging the full potential of capability that exists in India to continue delivering greater value for less cost to our U.S. and international customers.”

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TASL, said, “We are proud to deliver the first crown and tailcone assembly for CH-47F Chinook helicopter. Undertaking the responsibility of complete manufacture and assembly for Boeing gives us an excellent opportunity to display our capability of development and assembly projects in high technology areas to global quality standards. Our endeavour is to significantly contribute to the Indian defense industry and demonstrate our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”