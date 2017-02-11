Schools from all over India meet for sports

As the winter chill reaches its peak and temperatures drop to an all-time low, the undying sporting passion reaches an all-time high, amongst B-schools all over India as they have only one thing on their mind — Chakravyuh.

This sporting spectacle, dating back to 20 years, takes place in the second week of February, with 25 teams from pioneering b-schools as participants. The competition spans across eight diverse sports, namely lawn tennis, cricket, basketball, football, table tennis, volleyball, badminton and throwball.

Winning an Olympic medal isn’t a piece of cake, and verily so, putting your hands on the Chakravyuh trophy too, would require a complete blend of strategizing, team work and dedication. With the contestants including the likes of the esteemed legends and Alumni of IMT Ghaziabad, the home players of IMT as well as the ones from premier b-schools like IIMs, SP Jain, MDI, IIFT, JBIMS, IMI etc have to be on their toes throughout the event. Adding to the thrill and fervour are the 6000 odd spectators.

With a continuous- unstoppable tussle of 72 hours, the teams put in every bit of strength and expertise they possess to win the coveted trophy. The magnanimity of Chakravyuh ‘17 can be easily seen through the list of its corporate partners. From industry giants like Lotto and Canon, to premier sporting organizations such as Stag and Decathlon, the list is awe inspiring.

This season, Chakravyuh will take an unprecedented avatar, and revolve around Navarasa, the emotions of Abhaya (Courage), Adbhuta(wonder), Raudra (aggression), Utsarga (devotion), Vyakulta(anxiety), Ulhas(joy), Karunya(compassion) and Neerava(calm).

The extravaganza has got a splendid start already, with Indian Allrounder Piyush Chawla being the chief guest at the opening ceremony.