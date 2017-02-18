Special event for the visually challenged

The India Eye International Human Rights Observer (IHRO) is holding a special event “Anhad” for the visually challenged on 25 February at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director, India Eye IHRO talks about the basic objective of organising this programme. “To have an inclusive approach of society towards visually impaired citizens besides sending a message to the society to accept them in every walk of life including offering them engaging and productive employment,” says Sharma.

This event will be attended by Vijay Sampla, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment & Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, who will felicitate top visually impaired achievers from various fields such as academics, bureaucracy, law, music; art & culture, sports and the like.

Additionally, a panel discussion titled, “World of Blind: Challenges & Responsibilities” will also be a part of the event which will hold elaborative & informative discussion on the challenges faced by any visually impaired. The dialogue will be moderated by Dr Garimella Subramaniam, Deputy Editor at The Hindu.

Further, cultural programmes will be performed by visually impaired students. The event will primarily be attended by visually impaired and differently-abled people. The key highlights of the programme are:

Keynote address by a visually challenged noted academician, cultural programmes by visually challenged children and musicians, honouring of visually challenged achievers from various fields, panel discussion moderated by visually challenged Deputy Editor of The Hindu and distribution of cash prizes to visually challenged winners of essay writing contest.