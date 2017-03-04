Germany paves way for Indian tourists

Germany, the largest country in the European Union, has emerged as one of the most favoured tourist destinations in Europe for Indians. 7,48,737 Indian visitors to Germany in 2016 marked for an 8.1 % growth since 2015. Owing to this steady growth, the German National Tourist Office (GNTO) in India forecasts a 3-5% growth in visitors to Germany for the year 2017.

The German National Tourist Office has focused on the theme of Palace, Parks and Garden this year. With more than 20,000 castles dotting the immaculately splendid German landscape and over 100 Nature Parks, including 16 National parks, Germany presents its prosperity gracefully. Over the years the Palace and Castle Road Heidelberg continue to be on top. In addition to this core theme GNTO will also promote theme parks, barrier free travel, hiking and active holidays in Germany.

To promote this, the GNTO in India will execute thematic campaigns with industry partners to showcase the variety that Germany has to offer. On the trade front, the destination is all set to roll out its online training module this year to educate and update the travel trade on the latest in Germany. Furthermore, regular online webinars for operators based out of Tier-2 and 3 cities will ensure that operators have detailed product knowledge of the destination.

Speaking on the occasion of the annual press conference of the German National Tourist Office, India, German Ambassador Dr Martin Ney stated, “Germany is not only incredibly diverse but also projects a quality of life which remains unmatchable.” According to a recent survey the 3rd best of the 10 most livable cities in the world is Germany, and is considered as one of the safest countries in the world.

He also added, “For an Indian tourist it’s always comfort and food that matter while travelling and Germany covers nearly 1,600 Indian restaurants, making it favorable for any Indian tourist.”

Speaking at the Press Conference, Mr. Romit Theophilus, The Director for India, GNTO, said, “What makes Germany one of the most lucrative choices is its sheer variety of activities, attractions and experiences, all available at a great value for money.”

Elaborating on the theme for 2017, Theophilus added, “The country boasts of opulence and scenic beauty fit for a fairytale and add to this the spectacular gardens, and you can transport yourself to paradise.” On a concluding note, Theophilus stated, “We hope that Germany continues to receive interest and adulation from Indian travelers as a preferred Travel destination for their upcoming holidays.”