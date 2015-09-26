Breaking the silence on child abuse

There you have it. Full Stop (at www.fullstop.org.in ) is an initiative that reasserts the fact that (sometimes) there’s more to social media than exotic food photos, zealotry and bad puns. It’s a campaign started by the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, fighting against child sexual abuse on a national scale. They aim to educate and raise awareness about the subject, as well as to assist and empower victims and survivors of abuse and their families and friends, functioning as an online support group. Further, they have a pool of resources including social workers, teachers, the police and medical

professionals.

One way they’ve chosen to raise awareness is an Instagram campaign, where they encourage individuals to post selfies of the Full Stop logo — an outstretched palm of a hand painted red — along with #fullstop to spread the word, in an effort to “break the silence”. The online platform also provides people the opportunity to contribute in more tangible ways, either through financial assistance by way of donations made to the cause, or by offering to contribute as a volunteer with the Bachpan Bachao Andolan. In addition to their work against child sexual abuse, the organisation is also actively alerting people of the damaging effects of cyber bullying and cyber stalking, and providing means of coping or taking action across

the spectrum.