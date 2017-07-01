Post Dear Ana, Koma unveils new single Suitcase

Following his latest single Dear Ana, Matthew Koma has released a new single —Suitcase. The track is an acoustic memoir to one of Koma’s painful break-ups. The skeleton of the song has remained a staple in the 30-year-old’s live performances over the last few years, and now he finally transforms the track concept into a fully-realized and fleshed out single.

Co-produced by Koma with Dan Book (Demi Lovato, Steve Aoki) and Steve James, the producer behind Justin Bieber’s Purpose, this new studio version of Suitcase is a heartfelt reflection of a relationship gone wrong. Koma adds, “Suitcase is a song about seeing your old relationships in your new relationships, your old loves in your new loves...looking back and accepting fault for things that no longer matter. It’s about the feeling of unresolved closure.”

Koma is one of the most accomplished writers behind numerous smash hits including Zedd’s Spectrum, and GRAMMY-winning hit Clarity.

Dear Ana is Koma’s latest single on RCA Records, which received fantastic response from the press. Billboard describes the track as “…hopeful in its musicality, though heavy in atmosphere and lyrical sentiment...”