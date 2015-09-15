Irrfan Khan is that rare thespian who, with his effortless on-screen performances, can make people believe that acting is second nature to him. But what many tend to overlook are the hard-won aspects of his craft, his early years of struggle as a drama student and his deep understanding of world cinema. He speaks to Preeti Singh.
India’s entertainment industry is so completely dominated by TV that even Bollywood now plays second fiddle to primetime shows in terms of viewership figures. Going by pure numbers, the sector has seen rapid expansion over the last decade. But to what extent has Indian TV actually evolved? Swati Singh finds out.
Reality TV begins to lose its sting and bite once the initial shock subsides and the audiences grow more insensate towards the routine gags of subjecting people to a social experiment, writes Vineet Gill, who struggles to make sense of Bigg Boss.