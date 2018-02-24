2017 gave us new style statements that dominated the fashion world. These were surely trends that have had a lasting effect on the industry. But now, with the onset of a new fashion season, the hunt for newer trends has already begun. The emphasis is now being laid on simpler tones, subtle colours and minimalistic looks. Here’s what’s trending in wardrobe design, by Swati Singh.
Malasa”, a label by the Delhi-based mother-daughter designer duo Jyoti Gill and Nimrit Gill, is known for its aesthetic designs that are a mix of rich handmade embroideries and luxurious modern silhouettes. As Guardian 20 speaks to Nimrit, the young designer opens up on how silhouettes and embellishments make a big difference to any apparel. She also talks to us about the importance of accessorising the right way.
The first edition of Pop Street, a lifestyle exhibition and fashion show, concluded on 16 February 2018, at The Lalit, New Delhi. The fashion extravaganza was majorly dominated by the young brigade from the glam world who showcased their summer collection. A report by Swati Singh.
Top international designers showcased their work at the seven-day fashion extravaganza that is the New York Fashion Week. The 2018 edition of the event, which concluded this Friday, also played host to a number of talented Indian designers, who made a great impact with their focus on experimentation and originality. Here’s a roundup of NYC’s favourite designs, by Swati Singh.