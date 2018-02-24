Fashion

WHAT'S NEWS

Pamper your hair at Noir

Fashion By OUR CORRESPONDENT

3 March, 2018

Wardrobe design is looking for a new beginning this year

Fashion By SWATI SINGH

2017 gave us new style statements that dominated the fashion world. These were surely trends that have had a lasting effect on the industry. But now, with the onset of a new fashion season, the hunt for newer trends has already begun. The emphasis is now being laid on simpler tones, subtle colours and minimalistic looks. Here’s what’s trending in wardrobe design, by Swati Singh.

3 March, 2018

Combining different ideas to create a classic garment

Fashion By Bulbul Sharma

Malasa”, a label by the Delhi-based mother-daughter designer duo Jyoti Gill and Nimrit Gill, is known for its aesthetic designs that are a mix of rich handmade embroideries and luxurious modern silhouettes. As Guardian 20 speaks to Nimrit, the young designer opens up on how silhouettes and embellishments make a big difference to any apparel. She also talks to us about the importance of accessorising the right way.

3 March, 2018

These young designers are redifining the basics of style

Fashion By SWATI SINGH

The first edition of Pop Street, a lifestyle exhibition and fashion show, concluded on 16 February 2018, at The Lalit, New Delhi. The fashion extravaganza was majorly dominated by the young brigade from the glam world who showcased their summer collection. A report by Swati Singh.

24 February, 2018

Indian designers are making waves at NYC’s biggest event

Fashion By SWATI SINGH

Top international designers showcased their work at the seven-day fashion extravaganza that is the New York Fashion Week. The 2018 edition of the event, which concluded this Friday, also played host to a number of talented Indian designers, who made a great impact with their focus on experimentation and originality. Here’s a roundup of NYC’s favourite designs, by Swati Singh.

17 February, 2018

Hand-crafted soaps by Nykaa

Fashion By OUR CORRESPONDENT

17 February, 2018
