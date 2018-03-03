Wardrobe design is looking for a new beginning this year

Check Mate

The prints that have conquered the runway this season are plaids, tartans, and checks. Checks, among others have already got every fashionista raving: right from fall runway to the streets. Being a classic print from earlier seasons, you’ll find this print on shirts, pants, skirts and even on the jackets in the coming season. Checks standout, they also look simple and elegant and perfect for this season.

Vintage Flora

Florals play along with fashion and lets us the joy and romance of spring. For those less willing to live in bloom all season long, the floral trend still continues to make its presence felt in the coming season with the printed palazzos, slip dresses, skirts and everything else that retailers can put a flower on. And when it comes to mixing the pastels and florals, they create a vintage vibe altogether.

Hold Up High

Fashion is pretty spiral and always turns to the past for inspiration, that’s why we see a comeback of 70’s and 80’s trends when we look at the latest summer pants collections. So, the best trousers to choose are flowy print pants, jogger pants, harem pants, all sort of wide leg trousers, culottes etc. Basically, high-waist styles are going to be a top trend with a lot of additions that give out style as well as comfort.

The Fringe Binge

Last but not the least is the fringed tassels that are a blend of drama and femininity. From sweaters to evening gowns, pumps to purses and boots to stilettos, there are versatile uses of tassels on practically every type of product possible. There are many ways to make this trend work for your personal style but for a more subtle touch, consider an accessory such as earrings, boots or a bag.

Ruffles

While off-shoulders and cold shoulders were the top few styles last year, ruffles are likely to take over the coming season. Ranging from delicate frills to oversized layers, dramatic decorations on the apparel would surely see ruffles as an emerging trend. You’ll notice ruffles go hand in hand with the modern romance feel for 2018. The prints and colours are light, complete with feminine touches, which you’ll definitely fall for.