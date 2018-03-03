Pamper your hair at Noir

It is no brainer that living in a city as polluted as Delhi takes a toll on your health in general but most of us don’t realise that the same also goes for your scalp and hair. This makes it a necessity to follow extensive hair care routinely and one of the best ways to do it is through hair spas and treatments. In this metropolitan city you will be spoilt for choice when choosing a salon. Trendsetting and sophisticated, NOIR is a premium salon property launched by Looks—one of the largest luxury salon chains in India. Looks Salon is one of the most powerful brands in the hair and beauty care sector in Northern and Central India, that has given hairstyling a new horizon. Emerging as the largest single salon chain in the country; Looks Salon is also present internationally at JLT in Dubai.

Located at one of the swankiest areas, Noir is in Chanakyapuri. Some of its signature hair services include smoothening, hair rituals like colour protection, Kera therapy, instant conditioning, intensive nourishment, densifying and more.

Choosing styles and hair treatments for your hair is often an exhaustive task but Noir offers a unique and memorable experience by incorporating the most current trends and exceptional customer service. You can get all your queries addressed and get great suggestions from the highly experienced stylists there.

I went to this salon for a deep conditioning spa treatment as my hair was in really dry and frizzy. The stylist recommended me a protein-based deep conditioning treatment post which my head felt so light and my hair was so silky. I loved how a single seating made revived my hair. The staff was highly cooperative and professional and the service was more than satisfying.