MyGlamm brings out exclusive range of latest makeup products

Backed by one of Europe’s largest natural beauty companies, L’OCCITANE, MyGlamm has collaborated with a series of global experts and makeup artists to introduce an innovative and exciting range of New Age makeup. Conceptualized, formulated and developed in laboratories in Italy and Germany, MyGlamm products have been created to simplify a woman’s makeup routine by offering multi-functionality products.

The products have used innovation to not only reduce the number of products you need to carry in your handbag but also cut down the number of steps you need to follow while applying makeup. Whereas, with these single-use products they have created new textures, precise applicators, and never seen before formats, which further simplify and reduce the amount of time you need to do your makeup.

Total Makeover FF Cream:

Primer-Concealer-Foundation-Compact with SPF 30 & Skin Tone Corrector Palette (Rs 1,450)

An all-in-one foundation with a long-lasting formula that fuses primer and foundation in one easy step! An amazing combination product for a flawless base that provides sheer to full buildable coverage. It includes a primer that prolongs wear for impeccable results. Also in the palette are two colour correctors, yellow and orange, to smooth away small imperfections, uneven skin tone, discolourations and dark circles. Available in three shades (light, medium and dusky)

Glow To Glamour:

Shimmer Powder and Fixing Powder (Rs 1,195)

Fixing and Shimmer Ultra-light, loose powders floats weightlessly onto skin to set and smooth your look for enhanced luminosity and a flawless finish. It brightens any complexion and sets the foundation in place for captivating radiance. Adds a shimmery finish to any makeup or a bit of glow.

Chisel It:

Highlighter -Blush-Bronzer (Rs 1,250)

A buildable trio that includes a bronzer, blush and highlighter that imparts colour for a naturally flushed look. In varying levels of intensity, taking you from day to night - from an everyday, wearable blush to a dramatic sculpted look or a more intense evening glow. Available in two shades – Game Face and Show Stopper.

Jet Set Eyes:

Kajal–Eyeliner (Rs 750)

Noir is a fierce black kohl stick that doubles as an eyeliner. This richly pigmented kohl-effect pencil glides on smoothly and delivers intense definition. It’s waterproof, smudge and transfer-resistant and includes a custom sharpener to ensure pencil-point precision.

All Eye Need:

Primer-Eye Shadow-Highlighter (Rs 1,195)

Gorgeous eyes, to go! An all-new, multitasking eye shadow palette, designed to give eyes instant incandescence. This palette includes a soft mousse based eye primer to maximize colour intensity and longevity, ultra-refined frost effect eye shadow and highlighter for an upgraded frost finish. Available in six variants.

Stay Defined:

2 in 1 Liquid Eyeliner + HD Brow Powder (Rs 1,095)

A pen-style jet black liquid liner that doesn’t fade, flake or smudge for a dramatic line combined with HD Brow Powders in Walnut shade to shape and add colour to your brows for a complete and full finished look.

Perfect Curves:

Chubby Matte Lipstick (Rs 795)

An expertly curated collection of hydrating creamy matte lipsticks, these playful pencils give you lipstick and liner in a finish that lasts. The ultra-smooth cream lipstick delivers intensely saturated colour with just one swipe. Designed to define, enhance and shape your lips, which are enriched with natural oils to nourish and condition your pout on the go. Available in eight flattering shades.

Colour Fusion:

Plumping Lipstick + Plumping Lip Gloss (Rs 995)

A lipstick to take you from day to night in an instant. A neutral fun pop of colour for the day, and a lip gloss to add some glam for the night. Layer them together for a third colour pay off. The hydrating plumper produces a natural volume effect instantly, plus it’s enriched with lip-loving oils and ingredients. Glides on easily, feels lightweight and keeps lips comfortably moisturized. Available in eight flattering shades.

Two Of Your Kind:

Long Lasting Gel Finish Nail Enamel Duo (Rs 390)

Ultra-shiny, long-wearing and sensational shades that team up together for a true colour or playful nail art. Gel effect polish glides on effortlessly and easy application. Highly pigmented to provide exceptional coverage and with a plumping agent to level out any imperfections on the nail. Two Of Your Kind contains two 5 ml bottles and available in twelve variants.

Total Makeover Foundation Brush:

Square Shaped Brush (Rs 1,150)

A square shaped brush with firm, soft bristles that allows for the precise and even application of foundation on the face. Best for cream and liquid based products.

Perfect Curves Lip Brush:

Brush for applying lip colour (Rs 750)

A brush with a tapered tip and firm bristles for a controlled and precise application that helps in defining the contours of the lip.

MyGlamm is currently available in India online on www.MyGlamm.com and on the MyGlamm App.