Style, opulence and haute couture at Academy Awards

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Jennifer Lawrence nailed the red carpet look in sparkling Christian Dior. The Red Sparrow star looked gorgeous in a pewter-coloured, sequined-covered gown featuring a fitted bodice from their Pre-Fall collection. She finished her look with classic makeup—a super heavy winged and smudged eye shadow, and an orangey-red lip. Lawrence waved hair with a middle part to add more drama to her attire.

NICOLE KIDMAN

Nicole Kidman opted for royal blue Armani Privé with an oversized bow at the waist. The gown with strapless sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit was the perfect choice to accentuate her beauty at the gala night. She paired the gown with Christian Louboutin shoes, a vintage 1953 Omega watch, and Harry Winston jewelry, which looked stupendus on the star.

LUPITA NYONG’O

Lupita Nyong’o was spotted in custom Atelier Versace at the event. She complemented her attire with Alexandre Birman shoes, Niwaka jewelry, and a clutch from Versace. The lone shoulder was gorgeously draped which became an ideal complement to the flawless fit of the rest. She accessorised her hair with the gold thread while her simple and smoked out teal eyeshadow added an overall oomph to her attire.

SAOIRSE RONAN

Saoirse Ronan arrived at the red carpet in Calvin Klein By Appointment dress. This pastel, delicate pink colour works on Saoirse. Her Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier jewelry was in perfect contrast to the outfit for the star-studded event. The Lady Bird star paired her bow-trimmed gown with minimal makeup and newly cropped hair which attracted a number of shutterbugs in her direction.

ZOEY DEUTCH

Zoey Deutch stunned an Elie Saab Spring 2016 Couture gown during her first Academy Awards red carpet. The 24-year-old actress was simply stunning the gorgeous eco-friendly hand beaded, tiered gown in dusty lilac number. Delicate jeweled straps and the plunging neckline made her gown more elegant. She completed her look with a side-part wavy hair, a deep red lip, and a copper toned eyeshadow.