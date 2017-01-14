Celebrity style statements at the Golden Globe Awards

Priyanka Chopra

The Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra in a Ralph Lauren dress appeared on the red carpet of 74th Annual Golden Globe. Former Miss World was dressed in a golden sheath dress. She teamed her plunging neckline dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Donning dark red lipstick, which complemented her glittery attire.

Drew Barrymore

Actress Drew Barrymore attended the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Monique Lhuillier in a bold outfit. Barrymore’s gown got it all right from neckline to the waist, from sequins to beads. She complemented her whimsical metallic gown with smoky eyes and tightly tied hair. Her chunky finger rings were to look out for.

Gina Rodriguez

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards this year witnessed some of the sensuous looking ladies. Gina Rodriguez sparked the award ceremony in a Naeem Khan dress. The 32-year-old actress turned out well in her white fringe halter gown. She accessorised it with dangling earrings and a few shiny rings from Chopard jewelry.

Sofia Vergara

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara dazzled in sparkly gold long sleeve. A Zuhair Murad Couture embroidered gown, it exposed her broad shoulders and had peek-a-boo cutouts. She completed her look with dripping earrings and a ponytail. Her metallic masterpiece that combined with beads left little to the imagination upon arriving at the subsequent red carpet events this year.

Regina King

The famous American actress, Regina King was among the stars who appeared in the most eye-catching glittery attire. Her beaded Ramona Keveza gown wll complemented the Butani ear-climbers. Her off-shoulder dress sparkled – but not too much which beautifully complemented the actress ‘s personality.