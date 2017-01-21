Sonam is brand ambassador of Swiss watchmaker IWC

S

wiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen has officially announced Sonam Kapoor as its brand ambassador. During her successful career as a leading lady of Indian cinema, Kapoor has emerged as the undisputed icon for luxury and fashion in India and around the world. She has made her mark on some of the world’s most prestigious platforms in show business and now joins the IWC family.

IWC Schaffhausen expresses its passion for cinema as a partner of hand-picked film festivals and collaborations with a select group of influential actors and actresses.

Earlier this week, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer officially announced Sonam Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The Indian beauty is known in the region for the various roles she has portrayed in Indian films. Recently, she starred in the award-winning biopic Neerja, which garnered a lot of accolades from critics and fans alike. Kapoor supports various charities and causes such as raising awareness for breast cancer and LGBT rights.

“It is an honour and a privilege to become an IWC brand ambassador and represent the brand in India and around the world. I admire IWC for its uniqueness and creative storytelling, which have characterized the brand through

out its history”, said Kapoor on her appointment. IWC Regional Brand Director Luc Rochereau added: “It is with great pleasure that I welcome Sonam Kapoor to the IWC family. She is a powerhouse performer and with a clear focus on technology and development. The Swiss watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen has been producing timepieces of lasting value since 1868. The company has gained an international reputation based on a passion for innovative solutions and technical ingenuity. One of the world’s leading brands in the luxury watch segment, IWC crafts masterpieces of haute horlogerie at their finest, combining supreme precision with exclusive design.”

“As an ecologically and socially responsible company, IWC is committed to sustainable production, supports institutions around the globe in their work with children and young people, and maintains partnerships with organizations dedicated to climate and environmental protection.Her scintillating charm and elegance resonate with our brand philosophy, and we have found the perfect partner in her,” Rochereau further said.

To kickstart the partnership, Kapoor will be present at the 27th Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in Geneva in 2017 alongside other prestigious guests and IWC brand ambassadors from across the world.