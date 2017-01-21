Bollywood biggies storm the Filmfare red-carpet ceremony

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looked ravishing in her golden high-slit gown designed by Manish Malhotra at the Filmfare 2017. Her stole grabbed the limelight at the show. Her fashion statement always creates a buzz. She paired her attire with long golden earrings by Mehernosh Heeramaneck and a pair of pointy heels by Oscar de la Renta. The 41-year-old Bollywood diva stood out in style as she always does.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looked quite like a dream in her sparkling one-shoulder gown by Ali Younes Couture. The stunning as ever Sri Lankan beauty turned heads at the Filmfare Awards 2017 with here glossy look and her gown which had detailed sequined work on it. She completed her look with her silver jewellery from Jet Gems and her winged eyeliner added more grace to her attire.

Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood beauty Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the gala evening in a bright pink gown by Mark Bumgarner. Although it will take her long to catch up with her sister and stylish diva Priyanka Chopra, the younger one, nonetheless, did not lag behind in the league of creating her own style statement. With her choice for the gala night she got the maximum number of eyeballs.

Alia Bhatt

The Udta Punjab star accentuating her fashion statement in blush pink gown by Prabal Gurung creation. Alia not only got the trophy in the Best Actor (Female) category for Udta Punjab but also left everybody speechless with her exquisitely picked gown. The voluminous bottom of the gown made her look even more graceful. She accompanied her attire with simple jewellery from Anmol.

Sonam Kapoor

Neerja actor and Bollywood’s style icon Sonam Kapoor looked sizzling hot in her translucent white Elie Saab dress. Sonam looked sensuous in her attire. She added finishing touches to her look with red lips and had tightly tied hair into a bun. She accessorised it with golden studs. The effervescent Sonam Kapoor looked sensuous and impressed everybody with her appearance on the red carpet.