Paris Menswear Fashion Week is taking the world by storm

BALENCIAGA

Balenciaga is a French luxury fashion house founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga, a Spanish designer. They came up with a new collection which gave one a vibe of ‘late for a meeting’. The collection includes untucked shirt hems, pyjama trousers, suits and hoodies that have a corporate chic about them. Some wears even have the Kering group’s logo splashed across the front which is perfect for corporate goers.

LOUIS VUITTON

A collaboration with skate brand Supreme at Louis Vuitton which is one of the most luxury brand, also known as LV, has been celebrating New York’s melting pot of styles through the decades. Their new menswear collection, inspired by ‘Dapper Dan’ Day, included hip-hop’s outfitter of choice, as well as Basquiat, with half tucked shirts and loose flowing coats. Other items of interest included leather caps and other accessories.

DRIES VAN NOTEN

Their collection represented no-nonsense style of dressing in a straight forward. ‘Lust for Life’, as the collection was titled, underscored such representation. It upheld ‘the new normal’ as the key for menswear archetypes — camel coat, jeans, a fair isle jumper, white shirt, puffer jacket. Simple fuss-free clothes for getting on with life is the kind of spirit that prevailed throughout their collection.

RICK OWENS

Rick Owens collection was showcased with an operatic soundtrack. Pastel hues on down jackets wrapped around the body, bound with a jersey formed major part of their collection. For hardcore Owens fans, it used to be a more foreboding aesthetic. The Glitter collection made reference to the 1970s, celebrating sexual liberation, anti conformity and a rejection of oppression. A post-Trump world perhaps needs a cocooning Owens jacket.

HERMES

Super luxury versions of wardrobe basics are what Hermes does best. So the fashion house held its own with a predominately dark collection, punctuated with taupe, grey and claret. Belted coats are the key to their collection and Hermes’ offerings came in grey wool with a leather cuff, light cream overcoats, black wool wrap around and navy velvet cord.