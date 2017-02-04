Going ‘minimal’ is the theme of 2017 Lakme Fashion Week

By SWATI SINGH | | 4 February, 2017
Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 opened in Mumbai earlier this week, with special emphasis on sustainable fashion. Minimalistic look for silhouettes inspired by people, places and nature dominated the collection showcased at the event. Compiled by Swati Singh.

The house of milk

Bringing wellness, luxury and great fashion to centre stage at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017  was the ‘Healing Garments’ collection from ‘The House of Milk’ by designers Reshma Merchant and Priyanka Kaul Lakdawala. It was an organic symphony on the ramp. The non-toxic fabrics treated with Ayurvedic herbs along with the brand’s sublime jewellery and accessories created a relaxed ambience. Their all-white collection offered well-fitted jumpsuits with extravagant 3D floral, moth motifs and mesh detail. 

Reboot

Anuj Bhutani for his ‘Reboot’ label took an adventurous, sustainable design route at the 6Degree Studio during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. Women’s wear new collection had a stark, almost puritan look with pinafores and shirts having a wide appeal; while cropped tops were teamed with trousers and trench-coat. The turtle neck wrap-around, balloon-sleeved sack dresses added the perfect blend to this cool and comfort clothing line. Summer/Resort 2017 clothes from Anuj Bhutani’s Reboot’ label had everything.

Maku Textiles

For Santanu Das and Chirag Gandhi of ‘Maku Textiles’ the path of organic, slow, sustainable fashion is their forté for every collection. The designing duo presented  their The 6Degree Studio during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, a monochrome line of white and off-white, unbleached cotton called ‘To Be or Not to Be’. A hint of subtle colours was added in pale shades of indigo to add contrast. Their selection was restricted to handwoven fabrics only, as fine cotton, spun khadi, muslin khadi, Jamdani along with silk/khadi cotton.

Eka

Delhi Designer Rina Singh presented an inspiring collection for her EKA label at Lakme Fashion Week Summer |Resort. The spring summer 2017 line is a fusion of vintage watercolor, wall-paper inspired block prints, laundered table cloth linen checks, floral chintzy prints with distressed finish, traditional lace inlays and delicate cross stitch embroideries.Duster coat over layers in cotton, silk floral underlining’s with crocheted hems, traditional lace paneled summer dresses, faded gingham checks boxy dresses paired with lacey sleep-in culottes.

