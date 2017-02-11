All things grand at India’s biggest fashion jamboree

Kotwara

Designed by daughter Sama Ali with Meera and Muzaffar Ali ,the ‘Kotwara’ presentation was an ethereal experience that captivated the audience at the Lakmé Fashion Week, Summer/Resort 2017. Collection has pastel shade card of white, pale blue, pink, peach, and green in colors, chikankari work of a very high order. There were kurtas, shararas, anarkalis, angarkhas, and dupattas that were at times turned into capes with ruffles, some stylish palazzos and stunning lehengas. Bollywood star, Aditi Rao Hydari, who was the show-stopper floated down the runway in a glittering, black encrusted lehenga with a dazzling choli and embellished tulle dupatta.

Shahibzadi

Divya Reddy’s latest line for Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 called “Shahibzadi” was a symphony of regal glamour that made fashionable music on the runway. Flowing white lehengas while white floor-skimming gowns were presented with stylish yellow capes. The detailing that appeared regularly in the collection was reserved to pleating that edged tiers of gowns, lehengas, sleeves, hemlines and blouses. Ending the show was the very sensuous Malaika Arora who floated down the ramp in a sexy red bralet with a yellow tiered, pleated lehenga and matching georgette dupatta splashed with glitter.

Jayanti Reddy

Designer Jayanti Reddy’s elegant, feminine, formal wear creations at LFW Summer/Resort 2017 were a captivating offering on the ramp. With naturally dyed, hand-woven textiles, Jayanti splashed the ensembles with beautiful, intricate hand embroidery. Flared poncho tops were teamed with dhoti pants, while angular lace tunics looked divine on pristine white, flared, long skirts. Victorian ruffles were a prominent inspiration throughout the collection. Pretty Bollywood star Disha Patani beguiling the audience as the show stopper. She graced the runway with embroidered, ink blue lehenga and choli combination.

Mugdha Art Studio

The intricacy and beauty of the Bidri art form was an influential aspect for the vibrant collection presented by Sashi Vangapalli for her label ‘Mugdha Art Studio’, at Lakmé Fashion Week, Summer/Resort 2017. The collection comprised a long cape with a jumpsuit, a flowing off-shoulder sheer top with a graceful skirt that had a slit and even an asymmetrical top teamed with pants. Bollywood’s glam goddess, Sushmita Sen walks in a majestic purple gown making an imperial appearance. It had a structured, embellished peplum bodice with crafted sleeves and a cascading asymmetrical trail with which she charmed the viewers.