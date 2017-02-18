Designers who believe in going against stereotypes

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna are the designers who, together, have given a new style statement to fashion lovers. The duo’s designs are known for their masterful tailoring. Their brand is known for their contemporary silhouettes with sequins and studs as a major part of the collection. The designers have made their mark in contemporary prêt wear for both men and women. And they believe in breaking the stereotype in clothing and experiment with distinct textures and engineered designing.

As the designers believe in the concept of minimalism, their recent Spring/Summer 2017 collection “Scion of Skin” is meant for women who are unperturbed by the modern chaos. They have tried to reflect a modern woman’s life and her own, personalised style statement. According to the designers, their collection is not for the meek woman because one’s ultimate strength is only a reflection of one’s being.

Talking about the collection, designer Rahul Khanna tells Guardian 20, “The collection is all about constructed silhouettes with mesh layering for the women who like to translate the souvenirs of her holiday adventures into her day-to-day wardrobe. It is a perfect mix of grandeur and contemporary edginess, ultra-modern giving it the edgy look.”

As the collection focuses on minimalism, the designers also think that minimalism is now a new fashion. Khanna says, “Definitely! But there are people for whom minimalism can seem like a fancy word for boring which is not true! It might look simple at first glance, but there is a world of things to examine upon closer inspection. From clever cuts to lovely constructions, minimal fashion doesn’t give it all away immediately.”

Their clientele comes from different walks of life. Their label is also one of the most preferred brand when it comes to styling prominent faces, including national and international celebrities from the film and music industries. Talking about their style forte, Rohit Gandhi says, “We believe in uniquely creating a style all of your own and then upholding this firmly with each creation that starts to build your brand.”

They believe in curating garments that are timeless and elegant. They believe in them and their potential to change people’s lives. Since their idea of creation were similar, they chose to collaborate way back in 1997. “We started collaborating with each other in the year 1997 which led to the creation of our brand ‘Cue’. We wished to make a mark in the world of prêt contemporary wear for men and women who wish to break certain clichés and want to be more experimental in their clothing,” says Gandhi.

Both designers have regularly showcased their designs at international trade fairs, namely Coterie in New York, Tranoi and Who’s Next in Paris. So, do they go for some specific design to cater to global audiences? Khanna says, “Our audience are well-traveled individuals, aware of fashion and trends in London, Paris or Milan. And in this day and age, our audiences in India themselves are global individuals. Which is why when we create, our design sensibilities are cosmopolitan, suited to the seasoned Indian and international consumer both.”

Also known for their monochromatic designs, geometric patterns, the duo is passionate about art, and a lot of their work is inspired by contemporary modern art. “Our mutual love for art is one of the significant reasons behind launching the label. In fact, we also have an art gallery, called the Palette Art Gallery,” says Khanna.

Having experimented in the world of men’s couture, the designers are planning to launch a new line of men’s couture. Their new summer sherwani line blends soft pastels with unique embroideries, an amalgamation that is worth watching out for this season!

But do the designers think that men’s couture is highly ignored as compared to women’s design in India? To this, Khanna says, “The market for Indian men is now in a stage of growth whereas earlier it was in a state of stagnation. Men’s fashion is operated within a much tighter framework than womenswear. But unlike earlier when men were least bothered and given less attention and services, today, Indian men are indulging and taking interest in what to wear.”

Talking about their creative differences, Gandhi concludes, “I think we both are very lucky to have known each for this long a time. Differences crop up when there is a lack of trust in each other. We, on the other hand, trust each other’s judgement implicitly. It also helps that we both belong to the world of art. This helps us in having a similar design sensibility and aesthetic.”