When stars chose to dress up in the most bizarre outfits

CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green attended the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center, Los Angeles. Green was seen transformed into anthropomorphized Ferrero Rocher. Dramatically decked up, the singer unveiled his new fashion aesthetic at the award ceremony. Green showcased his new persona: known as Gnarly Davidson. The complete golden attire with floor length gold jacket, gold gloves and facial prosthetics that too in gold created a buzz on the red carpet. As if the gold attire did not do it well enough for him, Green finally showed up to the pre-Grammy party on Saturday in the black variant making more headlines.

Joy Villa Rising musician, Joy Villa wore a dress that made her political opinions clear at first glance. The singer in the white cape appeared like snow white on the red carpet. But when she took off the cape, the Donald Trump‘s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” was seen, as the blue dress proclaimed, in bright, glittering letters. Her open-back dress designed by designer Andre Sorianov got the limelight. The figure-hugging number was emblazoned with “Trump” in silver bead detail along the flared skirt but the heart shape red hand clutch was the icing on the cake. Girl Crush Girl Crush brought fun on red carpet when she wore a dress decorated with pink, blue, green and red plastic balls. The musician’s dress looked like she had jumped into a playground full of balls. A pink mermaid top and a lot of glue on her Amadour-designed voluminous skirt was the talk of the town. Crush appeared to have taken inspiration from a children’s playpen. May be she tried to create some new fairytale’s character with her pink attire or she had to go to a kid’s birthday party to play in a ball pit, but suddenly got an invite to the Grammys.

Jacqueline Van Bierk

Singer Jacqueline Van Bierk created a striking ensemble and it seemed that she took inspiration from electro pop — for her one-shoulder gown. Bierk rocked her see-through dress that incorporated CD embellishment by the designer Andre Soriano on the red carpet of 2017 Grammy Awards. Bierk completed her look with dark maroon lips, glittery eyes and blue hair. Inexplicably, she accessorised her attire with blue fingerless gloves and far too much bronzer. I guess her dress was an ode to the old days of CDs or it could be true that she might just want ed to show her love for music in this way.