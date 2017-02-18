Surajkund Mela exhibits the trends of Jharkhand

Each year Surajkund Indian Crafts Mela celebrates the Indian folk traditions and cultural heritage of India. As it celebrates the richness and diversity of cultural fabric and handlooms of India, this year 31st International Surajkund Mela going on at Faridabad, Haryana, is showcasing the vibrant colours of Jharkhand.

With thousands of visitors coming in, the event has been promoting and propagating multiple diversities and complexities of the state which has bewitched the visitors of the mela. To add to the brilliance of the mela was the fashion show which was held on 11 February where the rich art and craft of the state was exhibited.

The well renowned Indian fashion designers namely Rina Dhaka and Varija Bajaj were the face behind the show. Their fashion line was inspired by the art of Jharkhand which was exclusively previewed for the first time. To promote this show, PHD Chamber of Commerce industry partnered with Department of Tourism, Government of Jharkhand to organise this event.

Rohit Kumar, Director-States PHD Chamber said, “PHDCCI believes in promoting the small and micro sectors of the economy. Hence the fashion show focused on Jharkhand craft therefore it was displayed to provide the craftsmen of Jharkhand a national and international platform.”

Kumar also added, “Varija Bajaj has launched a new series of Jharcraft fabric which was launched simultaneously in 40 countries today. The vision of the fashion show was to present Jharkhand as a fashion statement and go beyond just garments. Jharkhand is rich in art and culture and portraying the same art on the fabric is a great and appreciable step by Rina Dhaka that altogether promoted and enhanced the beauty of Jharkhand.”

The models walked on the ramp dressed with a fusion of Jharkhand art. They also exhibited the stylised costumes of various tribes wearing the Chhau masks and the tribal jewellery. The designs and clothing range are put up for sale, in the urban centers in worldwide and Jharcraft portal is designed for fashion ardents. The set design was also inspired by the world famous Naulakha Temple of Jharkhand and which was a true reflection of the rich heritage of the state.

A major business announcement was made on the day where Rina Dhaka formally launched her Jharkhand inspired collection for retailing and in the same line, Varija Bajaj launched her “Varija for Jharcraft ” range.

Noted Bollywood Singer, Shibani Kashyap, the show stopper of the show was also the talk of the show.

The event kick started with an audio visual clipping which took the audience to an enthralling journey of Jharkhand. The presence of eminent personalities like Raj Palliwar, Labour minister Jharkhand, Ram Billas Sharma, Minister tourism (Haryana), Rahul Sharma, Secretary Tourism and Culture, Jharkhand, Waghmare Prasad Krishna, Director Tourism, Jharkhand, Mr. V.S Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism, Haryana, Seema Trikha, Chief Parliamentary Secretary cum Minister Tourism, Haryana, highlighted the event.

Varija Bajaj introduced Jharkhand’s most famous tussar silk, keeping the Indian touch alive. Rina Dhaka came out with a modernised fashion wear using Jharkhand’s famous silk. Her designs had a contemporary and modern edge which took the show to a different level. The designs exhibited by leading designers were greatly admired by the audience. The motto of the fashioˆn show was to exhibit the Jharkhand silk where the designer not only played with the fabric but also showcased how beautifully and innovatively, Khadi, silk and other fabrics can be used as a fashion statement.

The audience also witnessed some of the tribal dance forms, like Saraikela Chhau, Santhali dance, Martial art dance presented by Birhor tribe, Maanbhoom Chhau, which further elevated the beauty of the event.