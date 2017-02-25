The offbeat and outré spirit of London Fashion Week 2017

The offbeat and outré spirit of London Fashion Week 2017

By SWATI SINGH | | 25 February, 2017
London Fashion Week 2017, highlights of London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter Fall 2017, fashion, Alberta Ferretti, Mary Katrantzou, Ryan Lo, Preen, Fashion show, Designer
London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter Fall 2017 showcased designers who had given full rein to their creative imagination. From outfits inspired by pop-culture entities like Disney and Hello Kitty, to over-the-top chiffon dresses and jacquard jackets, LFW ’17 had a lot to offer, writes Swati Singh.
Alberta Ferretti
Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti showcaed her new Autumn/Winter Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection at London Fashion week. The collection had Grand Canal–print chiffon dresses, stripes on everything from sweaters to an astrakhan jackets. Velvets embroidered with the Piazza San Marco’s famous lion with hooded capes was a great look. She played beautifully with different  pastel colours of chiffon dresses. The black chiffon dress with starlike clusters of gold embroidery would be a lovely choice for night parties. Women who want some special occasion to dress, this collection will proved some great options.
Mary Katrantzou
This time Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou came up with a fantastic theme which will take you to the Disney days of your childhood. Designer collaborated with the Disney character for her Autumn/Winter 2017 ready- to- wear collection. Disney cartoons were sealed onto velvet zipped-up mini dresses, woven them into jacquard for entrance-making coats having fur sleeves and animated cocktail dresses with fringes of beads that wobbled. The final looks arrived – printed tulle skirts with crystal embroidery depicting landscapes, pastels colour  fur coats, and cut up the back to reveal slim-fit velvet trousers underneath. 
Ryan Lo
The new ready-to-wear collection by Ryan Lo will give you the “Hello Kitty look”. The collection had short pleats of fabric, rose-embellished dresses in a star-spattered camouflage silk, slightly slack shape; long intarsia knit sweaters which had a goofy panache with frilled blouses and tiered midi skirts. All this had an accessible charm. The Hello Kitty look’s strongest item was the designer’s hearling jackets. Super saturated in colour, fleecey in texture, the outfit boasted extra grace notes in the form of shapes which were designed on jackets. The designer used mostly shades of pink, yellow and red in the collection.  
Preen 
Designer Thornton Bregazzi’s Preen label nicely covered the 20th century female icons in his Autumn/Winter’17 collection. He debuted his vintage print quilted shrugs and over-sized wraps with electrified florals. The collection had silk yellow and black gingham off-the-shoulder bias-cut dress, wallpaper prints decorated dresses. Every look showcased was matched with suede winkle picker boots and socks that sprouted delicate wild English flowers. The collection also offered a leather and white shearling biker, muted brown wool check suit with drawstring ruching on the skirt and an acid green shearling collar which was utterly bewitching. 

 

Related Story

Fashion, Bollywood, Diwali celebrations, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Festive dazzle
Festive dazzle for Diwali celebrations in Bollywood
Fashion, jewellery designers, P.C. Jeweller, contemporary jewellery, traditional jewellery, Kiwi by Musskan, Vishal Jewels, Themed jewellery
Jewellery makers search the past and present for themes
Amazon India Fashion Week, New Delhi, Schulen Fernandes, Wendell Rodricks, Nida Mahmood, Sahil Kochhar, Rina Dhaka, Payal Jain, Pawan Sachdeva, designer, Spring Summer’18 collection
Invention and high style at the Amazon India Fashion Week
fashion, Raymond’s khadi line, The Woolmark Company, Raymond, Khadi Wool Collection, Indian textile heritage, Australian High Commission, Delhi, khadi
Raymond’s khadi line: Grown in Australia, made in India

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.