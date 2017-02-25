The offbeat and outré spirit of London Fashion Week 2017

Alberta Ferretti

Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti showcaed her new Autumn/Winter Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection at London Fashion week. The collection had Grand Canal–print chiffon dresses, stripes on everything from sweaters to an astrakhan jackets. Velvets embroidered with the Piazza San Marco’s famous lion with hooded capes was a great look. She played beautifully with different pastel colours of chiffon dresses. The black chiffon dress with starlike clusters of gold embroidery would be a lovely choice for night parties. Women who want some special occasion to dress, this collection will proved some great options.

Mary Katrantzou

This time Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou came up with a fantastic theme which will take you to the Disney days of your childhood. Designer collaborated with the Disney character for her Autumn/Winter 2017 ready- to- wear collection. Disney cartoons were sealed onto velvet zipped-up mini dresses, woven them into jacquard for entrance-making coats having fur sleeves and animated cocktail dresses with fringes of beads that wobbled. The final looks arrived – printed tulle skirts with crystal embroidery depicting landscapes, pastels colour fur coats, and cut up the back to reveal slim-fit velvet trousers underneath.