The offbeat and outré spirit of London Fashion Week 2017

Alberta Ferretti
Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti showcaed her new Autumn/Winter Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection at London Fashion week. The collection had Grand Canal–print chiffon dresses, stripes on everything from sweaters to an astrakhan jackets. Velvets embroidered with the Piazza San Marco’s famous lion with hooded capes was a great look. She played beautifully with different pastel colours of chiffon dresses. The black chiffon dress with starlike clusters of gold embroidery would be a lovely choice for night parties. Women who want some special occasion to dress, this collection will proved some great options.
Mary Katrantzou
This time Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou came up with a fantastic theme which will take you to the Disney days of your childhood. Designer collaborated with the Disney character for her Autumn/Winter 2017 ready- to- wear collection. Disney cartoons were sealed onto velvet zipped-up mini dresses, woven them into jacquard for entrance-making coats having fur sleeves and animated cocktail dresses with fringes of beads that wobbled. The final looks arrived – printed tulle skirts with crystal embroidery depicting landscapes, pastels colour fur coats, and cut up the back to reveal slim-fit velvet trousers underneath.
Ryan Lo
The new ready-to-wear collection by Ryan Lo will give you the “Hello Kitty look”. The collection had short pleats of fabric, rose-embellished dresses in a star-spattered camouflage silk, slightly slack shape; long intarsia knit sweaters which had a goofy panache with frilled blouses and tiered midi skirts. All this had an accessible charm. The Hello Kitty look’s strongest item was the designer’s hearling jackets. Super saturated in colour, fleecey in texture, the outfit boasted extra grace notes in the form of shapes which were designed on jackets. The designer used mostly shades of pink, yellow and red in the collection.
Preen
Designer Thornton Bregazzi’s Preen label nicely covered the 20th century female icons in his Autumn/Winter’17 collection. He debuted his vintage print quilted shrugs and over-sized wraps with electrified florals. The collection had silk yellow and black gingham off-the-shoulder bias-cut dress, wallpaper prints decorated dresses. Every look showcased was matched with suede winkle picker boots and socks that sprouted delicate wild English flowers. The collection also offered a leather and white shearling biker, muted brown wool check suit with drawstring ruching on the skirt and an acid green shearling collar which was utterly bewitching.
