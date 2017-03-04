Star power dazzled in white at the Oscars’ red-carpet do

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra chose an eye-catching geometric Ralph and Russo gown for the occasion. The pearl white number that covered her body had a shield like front and exposed sides. The Quantico star, opted for a white-and-silver panel dress with a tinge of silver that featured a structured corset, with hand-appliquéd metallic plastic crystals. Her hair was sleek and pretty. But the social media trolled Pee Cee by comparing her to many bizarre items namely the Indian sweets like Kaju Katli, cigarette wraps, Italian tiles, solar panels and what not.

Dev Patel

Indian-origin actor Dev Patel arrived in a white jacket with his mother Anita Patel for the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. The Lion actor chose to wear the white tuxedo by Burberry for the evening. He paired the look with black trousers and a classy bow-tie. Patel who was also nominated for best supporting actor for his film Lion couldn’t make it the winning list unfortunately. But he created enough buzz all over the internet with his hench looks and cute smile.