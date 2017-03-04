Star power dazzled in white at the Oscars’ red-carpet do

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra chose an eye-catching geometric Ralph and Russo gown for the occasion. The pearl white number that covered her body had a shield like front and exposed sides. The Quantico star, opted for a white-and-silver panel dress with a tinge of silver that featured a structured corset, with hand-appliquéd metallic plastic crystals. Her hair was sleek and pretty. But the social media trolled Pee Cee by comparing her to many bizarre items namely the Indian sweets like Kaju Katli, cigarette wraps, Italian tiles, solar panels and what not.
Dev Patel
Indian-origin actor Dev Patel arrived in a white jacket with his mother Anita Patel for the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. The Lion actor chose to wear the white tuxedo by Burberry for the evening. He paired the look with black trousers and a classy bow-tie. Patel who was also nominated for best supporting actor for his film Lion couldn’t make it the winning list unfortunately. But he created enough buzz all over the internet with his hench looks and cute smile.
Naomie Harris
Moonlight actress Naomie Harris, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, donned a sequin Calvin Klein which was an Appointment dress. Harris opted for a strapless white mini dress with a long train, teamed with mismatched yellow heels. The Moonlight star was styled by Nola Singer in a bandeau design dress with subtle cut out front and cape trailing behind. Harris swept her perfectly straightened hair back behind her shoulders to display her stunning features to all — she completed her look with contrasting pink eye shadow and a slick of eyeliner. She was looking super glamorous.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigensizzled the red carpet in a gold-beaded Zuhair Murad floor-length dress with a sky-high slit. The haute couture dress featured a gold fire work embroidery and an attached cape that provided the glamorous look with even more drama. Chrissy teamed the dress with a gold, diamond-studded belt, gold strappy sandals, a matching clutch and diamond dangling drop earrings for a stunning ensemble. She was stlyed by Monica Rose. She complemented her look with swept back hair bun. Her natural brown smokey eye and a swipe of taupe lipstick adding warm rouge in the attire. She was looking stunning!
