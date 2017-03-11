Indian Couture Experience at top international venues

It’s a dream come true for the first-timers among the 25 Indian Gen Y designers who are now ready to display their work globally with the help of a new platform called the Indian Couture Experience (ICE). The designers will showcase their collection at Hong Kong, Melbourne and New York in a fashion pop-up format.

Designers Shyamal and Bhumika, who have designed for Bollywood stars like Esha Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, and Hema Malini among others, are going to showcase their collection at the ICE. The duo believes that it is always a challenge to showcase designs globally as one has to display something new each time you go for a global audience.

Bhumika said, “ICE is designed in a hip fashion pop-up format where we will be showcasing the eclectic collection for the fashionistas, press and top fashion buyers in Hong Kong, New York and Melbourne. ICE will be doing a world tour showcasing some of India’s most creative and exciting names in this pop-up format. It will present capsule collections from 25 of the most desirable designers from India covering the sectors of apparel, jewellery, shoes and bags.”

This time the fashion industry has come up with something new for fashion lovers. Gone are the days when only fashion shows, ramp shows and catwalks were the means to showcase one’s collection. With the emergence of new concepts like fashion exhibitions, Greenroom Creative initiates and so on, new avenues have opened for Indian designers. The ICE is one such avenue — where 25 Indian designers will under one roof be showcasing their designs internationally.

Greenroom Creative launched the first season of ICE on 8 March 2017 at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, with a preview by Shyamal and Bhumika, Nikhil Thampi, and Shivan and Narresh who will also be doing a special showcase in Hong Kong, New York and Melbourne respectively. ICE is promoting the best of Indian fashion globally. ICE is set to showcase the designs of the designers in Hong Kong, New York, Melbourne in March, April, May 2017.

Ankita Sareen Batra, Director Greenroom Creative and Curator of Indian Couture Experience talked to Guardian 20 about the launch of ICE which falls aptly on International Women’s day, she said, “ICE is a platform for exploration and collaboration. We wish to bring Indian fashion at the forefront globally. It’s time to change the mindsets and stereotypes related to Indian wear”.

She further added, “Selecting Women’s day for the launch of the event is to aim at celebrating the leading women in the industry and the best of Indian fashion.”

Designer Shyamal and Bhumika who will be debuting in the Hong Kong market with ICE will be showcasing their Spring Summer 2017 collection. The duo will hit the shores of Hong Kong on 17 March 2017. The curtain raiser event on 17 March will showcase Shyamal and Bhumika’s couture collection to audience. Duo designers spoke to Guardian 20 about the new collection. Shyamal said, “Inspired by a cheerful spring mood evocative of blooming flowers and fragrant winds present the Spring Couture 2017. The scents of blooms, blossoming flowers, roses, cherry blossoms, fantasy florals, grasslands splashed with color and patterns of whistling birds are the inspirations and unique elements of the collection.”

Bhumika further added, “Embroidered glass beads & shimmery sequins over the elaborate outfits, each one with a unique placement & treatment. Hand embroidered artisanal zardozi, marodi and peeta done using unconventional material to create a surreal feel. A global muse limitlessly inspires this collection.”

The other designers who will be a part of the event include Arjun and Anjalee Kapoor, Divya Reddy, Nestaah, Megha Garg, Nidhika Shekhar, and Rekha Modi.

Nikhil Thampi who has dressed Bollywood’s top actors will be showcasing a collection which is a mix of new-age fusion Indian wear and western high prêt. He said, “We are excited about our association with Indian Couture in their first edition and look forward to a successful tour. It’s a different and interesting concept”.

Thampi also added, “This is our first collection in the demi-couture section, we have never explored that market. Demi-couture generally is all about hand embroidery and rich material. We haven’t launched the collection yet. At the ICE launch party we had a very interesting sneak peak of the collection. The collection is the mix-up of Indian and western wear which the label stands for. The silhouette is a very interesting take which is very classic, so you will find a new Anarkali, new saree, new gown. So we are trying to break the stereotypical gown sensibility and try some thing experimental.”

Another designer duo, Shivan and Narresh are going to showcase India’s luxury swimwear brand in Melbourne, Australia for the very first time. The Delhi based duo told Guardian 20 about their collection, Shivan said, “We are taking two distinctive lifestyle categories: one is women swimwear which belongs to “holiday in honeymoon” and the other one is “destination wedding” line which is our Indian wedding line full of crop lehengas, bikini sarees.”