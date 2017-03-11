Fashion’s most awaited event: Prepare yourself for AIFW ’17

Samant Chauhan

Ace designer Samant Chauhan will showcase uniforms based on the railway staff attires. The golden threads of Muga silk, which is on the brink of extinction in Assam, is used for this line. Inspired by the Railway Museum, it pays a tribute to the Indian Railways, the designer is all set to exhibit his collection which is an attempt to create the landscape of his lived and imagined memories. The collection is dedicated to his memories woven in Assam assisted by facts and research.

Ashima Leena

Designer Ashiam Leena’s Charukesha Fall/Winter 2017 is an opulent twist, it is conjured by interweaving motifs that adorn the architectural realms of Shiva in her collection. Giving birth to a dimension of modernism that is captured through delicately sculptured skirts, quaint pashmina blouses, tribal gilets, asymmetric kurtas and deftly composed sarees that are juxtaposed with scaled metal details, luxe stone embellishments and appliqués.

Siddartha Tytler

Designer Siddartha Tytler projects his love for all things glamorous, sophisticated and elegant with the colour palette dominated by hues of black with few shades of grey. It has been inspired by the after-life, the departure of one’s soul from the existing body. It’s an effortless fusion of the classic with quirky. The collection is a mix of womenswear and menswear pieces, offering insights into these creative ideas of juxtaposing the use of crystal application along with the use of surface embellishments and other applique work.

Madhu Jain

Craft Revivalist Madhu Jain’s museum-quality textiles are a magnificent paean to India’s prolific and diverse 2,000-year-old textiles tradition. To commemorate 30 years of her label, Jains will showcase a carefully-picked selection that highlights the rich tapestry of weaves that this handloom specialist has presented over three decades in India and abroad. The iconic centuries-old Nakshi Kantha embroidery, Srikalahasti Kalamkari handmade motifs in vegetable dyes has been used.

Shon Randhawa

This year Patine by designer Shon Randhawa will be showcasing its new collection under the “Eclectic Folklore” theme. The collection focuses on the mystical orient and the nomadic tribes of the Indian deserts. The embroideries in the collection are a coalescence of vintage oriental motifs and “Chinoiserie”. This has been bound together with geometric tribal borders and edgings inspired by the nomadic tribes of Kutch. Women from these communities have worked on handicraft traditions.