AIFW 2017 revives Indian fashion’s classical aesthetics

The four-day long fashion extravaganza, Amazon India Fashion Week ’17 celebrated its 29th edition in Delhi last week. Designers from across the country showcased their Autumn/Winter collection. Organised by Fashion Design Council of India, it witnessed 115 renowned designers and many young designers who showcased their designs at one of the top most platforms of the fashion industry in India.

The opening-day of AIFW ’17 started with the celebration Indian handloom and weavers. Supported by Good Earth, a show exclusively crafted by The Handloom School of WomenWeave in association with 13 designers/labels showcased the magnificent Indian designs. The show brought together designer brands like — Akaaro, Antar-Agni, Eka, Good Earth, Neeru Kumar, Nicobar, Pero, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Raw Mango, Rohit Bal,Suket Dhir, Urvashi Kaur & 11:11/eleven eleven whose ensembles by the talented students of The Handloom School not only showcased different signature styles of the designers but also promoted weavers from Chattisgarh, Varanasi, Uttarakand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chanderi, Mobarikpur, Orissa, Bihar, Telangana and Maheshwar.

This year’s Amazon India Fashion Week was not just about launching new collections but also aimed to synergising traditional patterns with modern textile design. In the same line, ace designers like Madhu Jain and Krishna Mehta represented India’s quintessential ethos in their attires. Jain, whose expertise lies in reviving textiles, celebrated her 30 years in the fashion industry this year and came up with Ikat motifs. Jain’s models were seen wearing pleated blouses with beautifully handcrafted sarees with gotta patti work mostly in red and black. In the same way, Mehta who has completed almost three decades in the industry, also represented confident, mischievous and graceful young women through her collections.

Another duo designer Abraham & Thakore represented their “Back to Work” collection which explored the practical options for everyday work for both men and women. From modern wear to traditional wear, the duo designers showcased hundred percent cotton collections on the fabric of Bengal with Jamdani work, Ikat of Andhra and cotton of Vijaywada. The designers aimed to explore notions of gender and investigate some of the preconceptions of gender specific clothing. The best part of the collection was when both female and male models were seen adorning bindis — breaking stereotypes, as was aimed by the designers.

Yet another attraction was the Jharcraft (Jharkhand Silk Textile and Handicraft Development Corporation Ltd.) grand fashion show. Some of India’s top designers like Rina Dhaka, Shaina N.C., Shruti Sancheti, Divya and Ambika Jain showcased their collections which were inspired by Jharkhand’s rich fabrics and handloom, all put together by Jharcraft. Top models showcased their designs made of tussar silk, Kuchai silk and other handloom fabrics of Jharkhand. From beautifull ethnic pattern sarees designed in lustrous tussar silk to kurtas woven from Kuchai — garments created from some of the best organic fabric of Jharkhand, the designers showcased the exquisite collection.

Also, another highlight was Vogue India’s Sari 24/7, the brand’s campaign. “Vogue Empower 2.0 - The Indian Sari Project” has encouraged leading Indian designers to showcase their best work on Sarees and it shall popularize sarees amongst the global fashion community through its multiple international editions, to take place in 21 countries. It not only represented different patterns, fabrics and designs but also showcased multiple draping techniques.

The AIFW’17 was not about runways but was also about influential buyers, sellers who showcased diverse collections at the event. H&M showed their “Conscious Exclusive” collection at the H&M conscious lounge. Conscious Exclusive is a collection of exquisite pieces which are perfect to celebrate the new season. The ethereal plissé pleat gown in powder pink made from bionic — recycled polyester made from recovered shoreline waste — was a collection of individual pieces. It showed how sustainable materials can create the best style.

As the four-day long event culminated, the fashion lovers got to witness menswear designer Pawan Sachdeva’s collection “Treg” which focused on simple aesthetics and technical aspects of the design. The garments were both unique and luxurious. The combination of extensive and fresh components resulted in classic clothing with a fresh modern feel. The meticulous work was visible in the collection which was technically unique and modern in black and chrome colours with a touch of extensive detail and finishing.

The grand finale was showcased by Tarun Tahiliani with his ready to wear collection and Amit Aggarwal presented a fresh collection at the event. With the bustling of numerous designers and fashion lovers, AIFW’17 marked this year with a diverse spectrum of modernity and to it was added a traditional twist.